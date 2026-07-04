Maharashtra Doctor Reveals How Losing Just 5 Kg Can Reduce 20 Kg Stress On Your Knees

Losing weight isn't just about looking fitter. It can also reduce the stress on your joints. According to diet expert Dr Sayajirao Gaikwad, every 1 kg increase in body weight adds about 3-4 kg of extra load on the knees while walking.

That means losing just 5 kg can reduce 15-20 kg of stress on the knees with every step.

In a post on X, the doctor explained that successful weight loss comes down to creating a calorie deficit while protecting muscle mass and controlling hunger.

Here are the five core principles he recommends:

1. Create A Calorie Ceficit

Weight loss begins when you consume fewer calories than your body burns. Dr Gaikwad said aiming to lose 0.5-1 kg per week is a practical and sustainable target.

2. Prioritise Protein

Protein should be the focus of every meal. The doctor recommends consuming 1.2-1.5 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. Good options include paneer, dal, eggs and chicken. Higher protein intake helps keep you full for longer and supports muscle mass during weight loss.

3. Cut Back On Refined Carbohydrates

Instead of relying heavily on rice, roti and sugary foods, the doctor advises reducing refined carbohydrates and increasing vegetables, protein and healthy fats. He also suggests making better use of Indian staples such as jackfruit, sprouts and curd as part of a balanced diet.

4. Move Every Day

Exercise doesn't have to be complicated. Dr Gaikwad recommends walking 8,000-10,000 steps daily, adding strength training to build muscle, and taking a few steps after meals. According to him, regular movement helps improve insulin function while supporting long-term weight loss.

5. Stay Consistent

The final rule is consistency. Getting enough sleep, managing stress and staying hydrated are all essential for maintaining a calorie deficit and supporting overall health.

The doctor stresses that there are no shortcuts to weight loss. A combination of eating fewer calories than you burn, consuming enough protein, reducing refined carbs, staying active and following these habits consistently can help achieve sustainable results while reducing the strain excess weight places on the knees.

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