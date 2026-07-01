Banded Squats To Battle Ropes: Alia Bhatt's "<i>Alpha</i>" Workout Explained

With just days to go before the release of Alpha, Alia Bhatt isn't just creating buzz with her action-packed avatar. But she is also inspiring fans, including us, with her intense fitness regimen. As per the actor, it's her “alpha morning routine with fire and rage.” Well, well, Alia, you are making us tired.

In a behind-the-scenes workout video shared on Instagram, Alia is performing a series of high-intensity, functional exercises that demand strength, balance, endurance and explosive power rather than just aesthetics.

The video has quickly gone viral, with “alpha gang” calling it "next-level" fitness inspiration.

Unlike the statement workout videos that focus on toned abs or weight loss, Alia's Alpha training shows what you need to do to fit into an action spy film.

Her regimen is designed to build an athletic body capable of sprinting, punching, lifting, climbing, and performing physically demanding sequences. It's a shift from looking fit to being functionally fit.

Here's a closer look at the exercises featured in Alia's Alpha workout and why each deserves a place in your fitness routine.

1. Banded squats

Alia is also seen performing banded squats, where resistance bands are strapped across her body and tied to weights. She then performs a full squat by forcing the hips and glutes to work harder throughout the movement.

The exercise activates the glutes more effectively than regular squats. It also strengthens the quadriceps, hamstrings and hip muscles. Squads also enhance lower-body strength, balance and mobility

2. Boxing drills

One of the highlights of the video is Alia practising rapid-fire boxing combinations. It builds upper-body strength and endurance, improves hand-eye coordination, boosts cardiovascular fitness and enhances agility, speed and reflexes. Bonus: You burn a lot of calories.

3. Clap push-ups

A timeless bodyweight exercise, push-ups remain one of the best indicators of upper-body strength. To add intensity, Alia can be seen clapping as soon as she extends her arms. This exercise requires maximum power and speed.

It engages the core and lower back. It helps strengthen the chest, shoulders, and triceps. Best part: Requires no equipment, making it ideal for home workouts

3. Kettlebell swings

Alia is also seen performing explosive kettlebell swings with resistance bands tied around her. The exercise targets a number of body parts, including the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back. Great for fat burning, the swing workout improves hip mobility and posture.

4. Battle ropes

Raise your hand if you are a fan of battle ropes. A tough one, isn't it? This full-body workout is all about intervals that combine strength and cardio. It focuses on building shoulder and arm endurance. It also boosts hand, eye, and mind coordination and grip strength.

5. Barbell squats

One of the key strength-building exercises in Alia Bhatt's Alpha training, barbell squats target multiple muscle groups at once while building the lower-body strength needed for action sequences.

Glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, and calves are the muscles targeted during this exercise. It also improves core stability as the torso works to support the weight.

6. Box jumps

Box jumps are an advanced plyometric exercise that focuses on movement and posture. It improves balance, coordination, and agility.

7. Rowing machine

Alia also incorporates the rowing machine into her Alpha workout. Unlike running, rowing delivers a high-intensity workout while placing relatively less stress on the joints.

Alia Bhatt's Alpha workout proves that today's fitness isn't about chasing a certain body type. But it is about building a body that is stronger.

Meanwhile, Alpha will release on July 3. The film also features Sharvari and Bobby Deol.

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