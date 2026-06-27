How Guru Randhawa Lost 15 Kg In 4 Months: Mindful Eating, Workout And More

Singer-composer Guru Randhawa stunned fans with his dramatic physical transformation in 2020 after shedding nearly 15 kg in just four months.

The lockdown proved to be a turning point for the singer, who used the time to prioritise his health and fitness.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Guru described 2020 as a "year of transformation" and shared how a disciplined workout routine and mindful eating helped him achieve his goals.

A Lockdown That Changed Everything

Like many others, Guru found himself with more time during the pandemic. Instead of slowing down, he channelled his energy into improving his fitness and overall lifestyle.

Speaking about what motivated him, the Surma Surma singer said, "Fitness is being active and having a healthy lifestyle."

He also revealed that growing up in Gurdaspur, Punjab, he had always enjoyed an active lifestyle. However, the demands of his music career eventually left him with little time to focus on regular exercise.

His Workout Focused On Overall Transformation

Rather than targeting weight loss alone, Guru followed a training programme that worked on every muscle group under the guidance of a personal trainer.

Explaining his approach, he said, "I love working on each and every body part. Once you start training with a personal trainer, they work on every part of your body. They understand your body and accordingly work out a plan for each body part, so when you are standing, performing, acting, or anything, your body looks in shape from all sides. So I enjoy working on all (body parts)."

His fitness journey wasn't just about looking leaner. It also helped him build confidence, discipline and mental resilience alongside physical strength.

A Foodie Who Chose Healthier Options

Guru has often described himself as a foodie, but that didn't stop him from making smarter dietary choices.

According to a previous interview with The Times of India, he focused on eating clean while still enjoying wholesome meals. He switched to healthier cooking oils, including olive oil, and ensured his diet included plenty of green vegetables and fresh fruits such as apples, bananas and grapes. Fresh fruit juices also became a regular part of his daily routine.

Instead of following an extreme or restrictive diet, Guru relied on consistency and balanced eating habits to support his fitness goals.

Discipline Was The Real Secret

Guru Randhawa's transformation wasn't built on crash diets or quick fixes. By combining structured workouts, mindful eating and consistent effort, the singer managed to lose around 15 kg in four months.