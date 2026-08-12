Inside Janhvi Kapoor's Rs 65 Crore Duplex In Mumbai Featuring Sridevi's Artwork, Marble Floors, Giant Windows

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram is flooded with pictures of her stunning home, often boasting white interiors, luxurious finishes, and opulent decor. The Bawaal actor reportedly purchased the 8,669-square-foot duplex in Bandra in November 2022. Apart from a private garden and five parking spots, it came at a whopping price of Rs 65 crore.

In December 2023, the Mili star recorded a home tour with Asian Paints, sharing her design inspirations, favourite spots, and what the home means to her. Here is a quick recap of Janhvi's home, which is a blend of luxury and warmth.

Inside Janhvi Kapoor's Home

The living room has an open-plan layout with marble flooring, which, according to the actor, gave her the opportunity to design and add various kinds of elements. It is a key feature of neoclassical design. "You know, for a long time after mom passed, we wouldn't sit together as a family because I think it would remind us of this gaping vacuum," she said in the interview.

However, once Janhvi shifted into her new home with her family, she felt it brought the members closer. "Mom has never been in this house, but it feels like her energy is everywhere because I know she wanted this for us so much," she said, remembering Sridevi. As the camera panned across different corners of her home, viewers could spot old family pictures and stunning photographs of Sridevi from her films.

The actor recalled the morning after the griha pravesh and remembered seeing her father, Boney Kapoor, sitting outside enjoying his egg sandwich while taking in a stunning view of the trees and a water fountain. "I think it was one of the happiest visuals I have seen in my entire life... This is how I want to see my dad. This is what he deserves, and I am glad that I am in some way helping by giving him this," she added.

Speaking about the dining area, Janhvi revealed that it features a 10-seater dining table in the middle of the room, and a beautiful glass chandelier instantly elevates the space. "This is where we have most of our meals. We are a large and a hungry family," Janhvi shared, applauding the fact that the open space allows ample natural light and offers an unhindered view of the lush greenery outside.

The large window in this area extends across the bar. The walls are painted in a cooler palette so that warmth can be added through the artwork. "That's what makes this fairly neutral space feel like home," Janhvi said.

The living room features multiple sofas and chairs arranged around the coffee table, allowing the actor to host large gatherings of friends and family. It has a giant window, which, according to the actor, makes everything look bigger than it already is. "It is more open, more lively," she noted.

One of the walls in the space features artwork painted by Sridevi herself. "It was one of the first big paintings that she made," shared Janhvi.

Boney Kapoor joined his daughter Janhvi for the home tour and shared, "Home is where the family is happy. And as of now, I feel like my children are happy, and somewhere I feel, Sri is still around here. I had her in my mind when I thought of picking up pieces for this house. She is there."

The outdoor space is where Janhvi's family takes yoga and meditation classes. "It is lovely because I love meditating to the sound of water," the actor shared. According to her, the yellow facade of the building complements the warmth of the outdoor space, with its terracotta-coloured walls, tiles, and greenery adding earthiness to the area.

There is an outdoor kitchen station that serves as a bar and barbecue station, designed for family get-togethers. "I did some of my cricket training over here, much to Papa's dismay because he was scared that I would break a window or ruin some of the walls, which I did," the Mr & Mrs Mahi star revealed.

Janhvi Kapoor's bedroom is connected through a corridor, the walls of which display family pictures. The actor added that no painting could ever recreate the emotional value that photographs bring.

On the second floor is a living room that is a replica of Sridevi's apartment. "I like that these cushions, these sofas carry the warmth of our old house into this space. It is a little bit of everything," she added.

Her bedroom is painted in an eggshell shade, which, according to the actor, makes it feel more inviting. One of the walls is covered with family photos featuring Boney, Sridevi, Khushi, Anshula, and Arjun.

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