Inside Vikrant Massey's Mumbai Home With Arabian Sea View, White Interiors, And A Temple

Vikrant Massey is a mass-appealing actor, enjoying the success of his two latest series, Pritam and Pedro and Musafir Cafe. In one, he played a psychotic hacker on a revenge path, while in the other, he plays a heartbroken man who goes on to run his dream cafe in the mountains.

The actor lives in Mumbai in a stunning home with all-white interiors alongside his wife, Sheetal Massey, and their son, Vardaan. While you binge-watch his latest hit, Musafir Cafe, on Netflix, here is a look inside his humble abode, which according to Times of India is valued at Rs 1.16 crore.

Inside Vikrant Massey Home

Vikrant Massey's home is surely luxurious but, at the same time, it is warm, welcoming, and lived in. Unlike most celebrity homes that are opulent in the most obvious sense, the actor's Mumbai home is a reflection of his humble personality, filled with cosy corners, earthy tones, and personal touches.

The actor's white living room often features in his family photos. A white-grey-toned sofa and pastel-hued curtains add a serene touch and make the space appear bigger than it already is. The furniture is arranged facing the television, allowing everyone in the room to enjoy the screen without straining their necks.

One of the best parts of his house is the balcony with black-and-white tiles on the floor. It breaks from the otherwise white and pastel interiors, and the contrast stands out. In an old interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said that the Arabian Sea is right in front of his balcony. "It's a 180-degree sea view where I see nature's art every single day. My balcony is the best place to appreciate art right now," he added.

Located in Madh Island, Vikrant's humble abode is connected to the bustling city by a short ferry ride. The open coastline, slow pace, and fishing villages in the surrounding area make it a sought-after residential location among celebrities.

One of Sheetal's favourite corners in the house seems to be an in-house library, featuring a wooden cabinet with transparent glass that showcases a collection of around 50-80 books. She often poses in front of it.

The bedroom has pastel walls and an open-floor plan. It merges seamlessly into the storage space, with almirahs equipped with sliding doors. Towards the end stands a mirror offering a full-length view of anyone standing in front of it.

Vikrant and Sheetal's Mumbai home also has a white temple with wooden flooring. The idols of deities are placed on a white shelf, behind which hang two white scrolls with mantras written in Sanskrit.

The entire house is punctuated with earthy, natural wood furniture pieces that not only elevate the interiors but also add a sense of calm and a pop of colour without overshadowing the pastel theme.

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