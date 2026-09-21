Shilpa Shetty Practises <i>Supta Vajrasana</i> In Viral Video, Says Benefits 'Go Deeper'

Shilpa Shetty has once again shared a simple yoga move that is all about moving slowly and staying focused. The actor shared a video showing Supta Vajrasana, also called the Reclining Thunderbolt Pose, which she called "a slow stretch with benefits that go deeper." The video went viral as well.

The posture begins with Vajrasana. She then slowly leaned her upper body backwards while using her arms for support. She continued moving down until her head touched the floor. The upper part of the back stayed in contact with the floor while the rest of the body remained in position. Once settled, the actor kept breathing slowly and maintained the posture for a few seconds.

On Instagram, Shilpa Shetty shared, “Benefits: Supta Vajrasana (Reclining Thunderbolt Pose) deeply stretches the front body while improving digestion and increasing flexibility in the spine, knees, and ankles.”

“The pose stretches the quadriceps, hip flexors, and psoas muscles, helping release tension through the lower body. It also expands the ribcage and improves lung capacity, supporting deeper and more comfortable breathing.”

In the post, Shilpa also pointed out that people with knee or ankle pain should avoid doing Supta Vajrasana.

In a past interview with Your Story, Shilpa spoke about how yoga has changed her.

The actor said, “First, I did yoga to alleviate my cervical injury. Then, for the next four years, I did yoga to stay fit. But that's how you look at yoga when you're young. Today, yoga has changed me, and it has changed the way I think. Today, it's about being aligned. I don't look at it as an exercise regime. I look at it as a way to keep myself balanced and to keep myself in sync with my soul. So yeah, it's a little profound and a little deep, but that is my connection with yoga.”

The actor believes that staying regular with yoga helps a person learn and improve over time. In the beginning, yoga might look simple, but with more practice, people can understand its deeper benefits.

For her, yoga is a long journey of understanding yourself, building confidence, and seeing new possibilities. She also believes that this journey can change the way a person looks at life and make them feel that they can achieve things that once looked impossible.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty, 51, Reveals Why Protein Is Just 'One Piece' Of Her Fitness Puzzle