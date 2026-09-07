Malaika Arora, 50, Shares 4 Simple Yoga Poses To Relieve Hip And Lower Back Stiffness

If your hips or lower back is stiff, a few simple yoga poses may help you feel more comfortable. Actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora has shared four easy yoga moves that focus on hips and lower back.

These stretches can be useful, especially for people who spend long hours sitting or often wake up feeling stiff. Yoga can also help improve flexibility, posture, and body movement when practised regularly.

Malaika's routine does not need any special equipment, which makes it easy to try at home. The four movements can be added to a morning routine or done after a long day at work. So, if tight hips or a stiff back are bothering you, these four yoga moves may be worth doing.

Lie on your stomach on a yoga mat. Slowly lift your arms, chest, and legs from the floor at the same time. Stretch your arms forward and keep your body long, almost like you are flying. Keep breathing slowly while holding the position.

The second pose is a low lunge with a gentle twist. Place one foot forward and keep the other on the mat. Put one hand on the floor for support and raise the other arm towards the ceiling. Slowly turn your chest towards the raised arm. Breathe slowly while you twist.

In pose three, start by lowering your body into a squat position while keeping both feet on the floor. Turn your upper body to one side and raise one arm towards the ceiling. Use your other hand to hold your lower leg, which helps keep the balance. Keep your back straight and avoid bending it too much.

Pose four is a seated stretch that works on the hips. Sit down with both knees bent and place your hands behind you for support. Keep your hips on the floor and stay relaxed. Do not push your knees down with force. Move slowly and gently, staying within a range that feels comfortable.

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