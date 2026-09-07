No Sugar, Less Salt And Ajwain Water: When <i>Bigg Boss 20's</i> Mahhi Vij Shared Her Fitness Mantra

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on 6 September, with Salman Khan returning as the host. The show introduced a fresh line-up of contestants, including Olympic boxer Mary Kom, actor Aman Gandhi, and Mahhi Vij, among others.

In an old Instagram video, Mahhi Vij once revealed the secret behind her fitness. In the clip, Mahhi urged her followers to cut down on wheat, sugary foods, and aerated beverages.

She also recommended reducing salt intake and revealed that she drinks ajwain water three times a week.

The text overlaid on the video read, "Stay healthy, stay fit." Another part read, "Avoid wheat, aerated drinks. Less salt and no sugar. Drink ajwain water thrice a week."

The caption read, "Fit mumma, happy mumma." Watch the video here:

Earlier, before Lock Upp 2 began, there were rumours that Mahhi would take part in the show. She addressed the speculation through her Instagram Stories after receiving numerous messages from fans enquiring about her participation.

"To all those who are asking if I am doing Lock Upp 2, I am not doing the show. I am, in fact, going on a holiday with my daughter. And yes, I was being considered, and there were discussions. Maybe next year. But this year, I am going on a holiday with my cutie," she said.

On the personal front, Mahhi and Jay married in 2011. In 2017, they adopted Khushi and Rajveer. They welcomed their biological daughter, Tara, in 2019. The couple parted ways this year after 14 years together.

Also Read: 'No Bitterness': Mahhi Vij Calls Ex-Husband Jay Bhanushali Her 'Best Friend'