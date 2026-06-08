'No Bitterness': Mahhi Vij Calls Ex-Husband Jay Bhanushali Her 'Best Friend'

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali parted ways this year after 14 years together. Now, Mahhi said there is no bitterness between them and that they continue to share a close bond, describing Jay as her 'best friend'. She will speak about their evolving relationship in an upcoming episode of Tum Ho Naa - Ghar Ki Superstar.

In a teaser of the episode shared on social media, host Rajeev Khandelwal is seen asking, "Aapki life mein aisa pal aaya abhi jahan kai cheezein aapke anusar nahi chali, woh phase mein papa khade rahe honge aapke saath, aaj bhi khade hain to. Iske baad aapki life mein moment aaya jahan par aapki personal life mein cheezein aapne jaise ummeed kiya hoga waise nahi baithi. Uss samay papa ka support bahut maayne rakha hoga aapko. Inhone kaise deal kiya."

("There must have been a phase in your life when things did not go as you wanted, and your father stood by you then and continues to do so even today. After that, there was a moment in your life when things in your personal life did not turn out as you had hoped. At that time, your father's support must have meant a lot to you. How did he deal with it?")

Speaking about how her father stood by her through everything and never questioned her, Mahhi said, "Jay is my best friend right now, and he is my family. Mere papa bhi ghar jaate hain Jay ke saath chai peete hain, woh bhi aata hai. Hum log ke beech mein bahut hi achha relationship hai, and I am glad kisi mein bhi bitterness nahin hai. Hum log abhi bhi family ki tarah jude hue hain ek doosre ke liye. Aur jab yeh sab cheezein ho rahi thi, to pata hai kya hota hai, aapko aisa lagta hai bas koi sawaal mat karo, aap bas baith jao quietly, and that's what he did. Woh chup-chaap baithte the, koi sawaal nahi kiya - tu yeh kyun kar rahi hai, yeh ho jaayega, yeh galat hai."

("My father still visits and has tea with Jay, and Jay also comes over. We share a very good relationship, and I am glad there is no bitterness between us. We are still connected like a family and there for each other. When all this was happening, you feel like you don't want to be questioned - you just want someone to sit quietly beside you, and that's exactly what he did. He sat silently and never asked why I was doing something or told me it was wrong.")

Mahhi and Jay married in 2011. In 2017, they adopted Khushi and Rajveer. They welcomed their biological daughter, Tara, in 2019.



Also Read: "Mama, I Want This Car": Mahhi Vij Buys Mini Cooper, Fulfils Daughter's Wish