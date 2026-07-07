Mahhi Vij Takes A Break From Social Media, Says '<i>Dua Mein Yaad Rakhna</i>'

Mahhi Vij has announced that she is taking a break from social media.

The Seher Hone Ko Hai actor shared the update through her Instagram Stories and asked her fans to keep her in their prayers. However, she did not reveal the reason behind her decision.

In her post, Mahhi said she would be away from social media for "some time" and added that she would return if she had any work-related updates to share.

"Taking a break from social media for some time. No idea how long, till I have to post something work related. Dua mein yaad rakhna."

The announcement comes shortly after Mahhi was seen celebrating with actor Rishita Kothari following their exit from Seher Hone Ko Hai.

Mahhi, however, did not explain why she had decided to take a break from social media.

The actor recently returned to television with Seher Hone Ko Hai after a long hiatus. Before that, she was last seen in Laal Ishq and had stayed away from daily soaps for several years.

Mahhi is best known for her roles in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Balika Vadhu. She has also appeared in reality shows such as Nach Baliye 5 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

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