Shahid Kapoor's '-1' And Mira Rajput's '1+1' Love Game On 11th Wedding Anniversary

Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor have completed 11 years of being Mr and Mrs Kapoor.

On Tuesday, the duo celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary by sharing heartfelt posts on their respective Instagram accounts, celebrating each other and their bond.

Shahid dropped an adorable picture of Mira and captioned it, "It's YOU." He added a string of red heart emojis to it, showcasing his lovable side.



Mira's post is as heartwarming as Shahid's.

She shared a picture from Madame Tussauds Singapore, where she is seen posing between Shahid Kapoor and his wax statue. "When 1+1 = 11 (Red heart emoji). Happy Anniversary love of my life," she captioned the post.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage.

They are doting parents to daughter Misha, and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016, while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was recently seen alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in 'Cocktail 2'.

Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit 'Cocktail.'

The story follows Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna), a young couple deeply in love but unsure about marriage. Their vacation in Sicily takes an unexpected turn when they meet Diya's friend Ally, played by Kriti Sanon. What begins as a carefree trip soon turns into an emotional test of trust, love, and commitment.

The original film starred Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty.

In the upcoming months, Shahid will be seen reprising his character of Sunny in 'Farzi 2'.

At one of the Prime Video events, Shahid expressed profound excitement about returning to what he considers his favourite show.

The actor revealed that he instantly resonated with the new script, noting that he is having great fun back on set.

"This is one of the favorite characters that I've ever played," Kapoor said, adding, "I am so excited that we're finally doing the second season. Whatever they have taken me through sounds like a level up from the first season, but also it sounds very much like the natural progression of the story. I love the fact that they've organically developed it in a manner where it almost felt like I was reminded of everything that happened in the first season. As an artist, that organic connectivity always really resonates."

Helmed by the acclaimed director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the second season promises to escalate the stakes of the counterfeiting drama.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)