Bhagyashree Slams Trolls Over 'Fake' Kashi Lassi Promotion Video: '<i>Kya Aap The Wahan Par</i>?'

Actor Bhagyashree has responded to the criticism that followed her recent visit to Kashi, where a video of her promoting lassi at a local shop went viral. After social media users claimed the video was a "fake" promotion, the actor shared another clip and clarified that her intention was simply to support local vendors while celebrating the city's food culture.

Bhagyashree Hits Back At Trolls

Sharing the video, she wrote, "tuesdaytipswithb Lassi on a hot day. I had been up since 3 am to do the mangala aarti, then walking down the Gangaghats in the immense heat, this lassi was just the energy booster I needed. Sprinkled with dry fruits on top I enjoyed the crunch."

The actor also spoke about the health benefits of curd-based drinks while making it clear that sweetened lassi may not be suitable for everyone.

"Salted or sweet is a matter of choice and yes for those who are diabetic, indulgence of a sweetened lassi would not be the right choice. Curds is rich in calcium, protein, probiotics. The sugar/gud gives energy & water hydrates.... for me it was the perfect combination in the heat of 40°."

Addressing the viral video directly, Bhagyashree questioned people who had labelled the promotion as fake without knowing what had actually happened. She said the clip being shared online was incomplete and lacked context.

"And along with the outstanding taste it was also the love with which it was made. There is a clip of this video going around saying its fake promotion. Kya aap the wahan par? Kya kahin bhi uss fake clip ke dauran kisine, sunna, ya record kiya ki meine yeh kaha ki its is too sweet and that I will not have it? Kya aapke Ma ne kabhi garmi mein aapko lassi nahi pilai... fake toh aaddha video, aadhi knowledge ke saath upload karna hota hein."

She added that promoting regional food is not about personal gain but about helping small businesses and local vendors.

"Local food ko promote karne se koi bhi paise nahi kamate. The only good is that local food, local vendors get support. It is a shame that idle minds have nothing nice to say even about the simplest of things. Kashi is a place of purity, how insignificant is your rant. #hydrate #benarasi #lassi #probiotics," she wrote.

The Controversy

The controversy began when a short clip from Bhagyashree's visit to Varanasi started circulating online. Some users alleged that she did not drink the lassi after filming the promotional video, claiming she avoided it because of its sugar and fat content.

Others, however, argued that promoting a local business does not necessarily mean a celebrity has to change their personal dietary choices.

On the work front, Bhagyashree was last seen in Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh.

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