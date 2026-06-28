Irregular Periods, Acne, Facial Hair? Bhagyashree's PMOS Tip Involves Just One Ingredient You May Already Have At Home

PMOS (Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome), previously known as PCOS, is one of the most common hormonal conditions affecting women today. It can lead to irregular periods, acne, unwanted facial hair, weight gain and other health issues. While treatment usually depends on the symptoms and medical advice, many people also look for simple home remedies that may help support hormonal balance.

Actress Bhagyashree recently shared one such remedy on Instagram. She spoke about using mulethi (liquorice root) as a natural way to manage some symptoms linked to PMOS.

In the video, she explained, "PCOS ek aisi problem hai jisse aaj kal har dusri mahila jhujh rahi hai. PCOS me male hormone yaani ki androgen badh jata hai. (PCOS is a condition that many women are dealing with today. In PCOS, the male hormone called androgen increases.)”

She further said, "Aur iski vajah se ek aurat ko kabhi kabhi irregular periods hone lagte hai to kabhi kabhi facial unwanted hair aur acne bhi. (Because of this, women may experience irregular periods, unwanted facial hair and acne.)”

According to Bhagyashree, mulethi can help reduce androgen levels. She then shared an easy home remedy.

"To aaj ki tip hai ek simple home remedy. Mulethi ki jad ka ek chota sa tukda ek cup paani me daale, ise 5 ya 7 minute tak dheemi aanch par ubaale. Ise chaan kar gunguna hi pee lijiye. (Today's tip is a simple home remedy. Add a small piece of liquorice root to one cup of water and boil it on low heat for five to seven minutes. Strain it and drink it while it is still warm.)”

But does it really work?

According to Healthline, liquorice root can help women dealing with PMOS. It contains a natural compound called glycyrrhizin, which has several unique properties. It is believed to have anti-inflammatory effects and may help the body metabolise sugar better while also supporting hormone balance.