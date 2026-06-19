Influencer With PMOS Shares How She Lost 28 Kg, Dropping From 105 Kg To 77 Kg

When it comes to weight loss, women with Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS), have to jump through several extra hoops. This hormonal disorder commonly impacts one's metabolism, insulin sensitivity and appetite regulation.

While some turn to brutal diets and gruelling exercise regimens, others find success through simple, consistent habits that support overall health. Content creator Liza is one such example. She opened up about the lifestyle changes that helped her lose weight while managing PMOS.

In a video, she revealed that she went from 105 kg to 77 kg and learned to better understand how her body responds to PMOS. “Before my wedding, I lost 35 kg naturally. Then I gained 17 kg back from a horrible office job. Now I'm losing again, already 12 kg down. But this time, I actually understand my PMOS body,” she wrote.

Protein, according to Liza, played an integral role in her routine changes for more effective PMOS weight management, but several other habits also made a noticeable difference in her journey.

Fermented Foods Every Day

Fermented foods became a permanent fixture in her daily diet. She listed kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut and Greek yoghurt among her go-to options.

“It's not going to magically heal every hormonal problem. But gut health matters for inflammation, hormones and digestion,” she said.

Drinking Spearmint Tea

She also started drinking one to two cups of spearmint tea every single day. This cheap and extremely effective tea, she explained, can reduce excess androgens, hormones associated with the symptoms of facial hair, acne and oily skin in women with PCOS.

Taking Berberine

Berberine, a dietary supplement, is another tool she credited for helping with weight loss. She described it as “the supplement I wish I knew about sooner” and noted that it is among the most researched supplements for insulin resistance and PMOS. However, she advised people to speak to their doctor before taking it, especially if they are on medication. She also warned against taking berberine while using GLP-1 medications.

Focusing On Daily Movement

Lastly, instead of forcing her body through intense workouts, Liza focused on increasing her everyday activity levels through NEAT (Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis). Under this, she would walk, take the stairs, do chores and even cook and stand more often. “Your daily movement matters much more than one dramatic gym session," she said.

Liza's post is a reminder that consistent habits and lifestyle changes may help women better manage their weight while struggling with PMOS.