Viral Pics: Tara Sutaria Serves Old-Hollywood Glam In Leopard-Print Gown At <i>Toxic</i> Trailer Launch

Tara Sutaria made a strong fashion statement at the trailer launch of Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups in Bengaluru on August 8. The event brought together the cast of the much-awaited film, but Tara's red-carpet look stood out for its mix of old-school glamour and a modern, figure-hugging silhouette. From the bold animal print to the carefully styled hair and warm makeup, every part of her look added to the overall appeal.

For the occasion, Tara chose a leopard-print off-shoulder gown that came with a fitted silhouette. The dress closely followed her frame before opening into a long, floor-length skirt. Its off-shoulder neckline sat across the top of her shoulders, leaving her collarbones and shoulders bare. The full-length sleeves added a more structured touch to the outfit and balanced the fitted shape of the gown.

Tara kept her jewellery focused on a handful of statement pieces. She wore a chunky gold chain necklace that featured a large pearl-like detail at the centre. She paired it with round gold statement earrings that added more shine around her face. A few rings completed the jewellery, while the limited number of accessories ensured that the dress remained the main focus.

Her hair was styled in soft, glossy waves that added to the vintage feel of the look. Tara opted for a deep side parting, with the front section swept neatly across her forehead. The rest of her hair was styled into large, smooth curls that fell around her shoulders. The glossy finish gave the hairstyle a neat and polished appearance while keeping it soft.

For makeup, Tara Sutaria went with a warm and defined look. She wore sharp black winged eyeliner, softly shaped brows, and plenty of mascara to add definition to her eyes. Her skin had a warm, bronzed finish, with a subtle glow across her cheeks. She kept her lips in the brown-toned nude family and added a slightly deeper lip liner for more definition. The neutral lip shade worked well with the earthy tones of the leopard print and did not take attention away from the gown.

Tara completed the look with pointed-toe leopard-print heels. The shoes matched the print of her gown and added a final coordinated touch to the outfit.