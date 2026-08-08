No 10K Steps, No Peptides: 42-Year-Old Woman Reveals 9 Habits Behind Her Fitness

Staying fit does not always require intense workouts or restrictive diets. More often than not, long-term health is built through small habits that are easy to overlook. A 42-year-old woman shared the nine "boring" daily habits she follows to stay in shape.

In a post shared on Instagram, fitness influencer Annie revealed her simple routine that can help people looking for sustainable ways to maintain their fitness. "I'm 42. No 10K steps. No peptides. Just 9 boring things I do every day,” she wrote in the caption.

Instead of relying on trendy wellness hacks, her approach focuses on sustainable daily habits that anyone can adopt:

12 Hours Fasting

She revealed it following a minimum of 12 hours of overnight fasting. “It gives my digestive system a break and lets insulin levels drop, improving insulin sensitivity over time,” she shared, adding that after 10-12 hours without food, glycogen stores start depleting and the body shifts toward burning fat for fuel.

Vibration Plate and Red Light Therapy

The woman shared that she regularly exercises on the vibration plate for at least 15 minutes and uses red light therapy on her face first thing in the morning. “It helps get the lymph and blood flowing and loosens up achy joints and muscles,” she revealed.

Lemon Water

“I drink 18-20 oz warm lemon water in the morning,” she shared, adding it provides rehydration after sleep. “This is the first thing that goes into my stomach,” she added.

Protein and Fibre Intake

The woman revealed having at least 135 grams of protein and a minimum of 35 grams of fibre per day and uses a tracking app to keep her accountable and consistent.

Weight Training

Another important part of her daily routine is weight training. “I weight train 4x a week utilising my own programmes with progressive overload and not doing different exercises every time,” she shared.

Whole Food Diet

For her diet, the woman shared she prefers whole food over anything else. “I eat a low-sugar and low-gluten diet, prioritising whole foods,” she added.

Tracking Macros

Explaining the importance of tracking macros, the woman revealed that it helps her daily intake to stay above 2000 calories, and it also ensures that she can properly fuel her body for muscle growth and energy.

Bitters And Digestive Enzymes

The woman revealed taking bitters before meals and digestive enzymes with meals, as they help in better nutrient breakdown as well as prevent extreme bloating.

Tracking Body Progress

The final thing in her daily schedule is tracking body progress. She revealed using an in-home body pod, which is similar to a DEXA or in-body machine, to track her body progress. The machine provides her with real-time data on muscle growth, fat loss, visceral fat, water intake, and BMR, among other insights to keep her on track.

Also Read | From 92 Kg To 60 Kg: Content Creator Reveals 5 Foods She Quit To Lose 32 Kg