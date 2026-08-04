From 99 Kg To 59 Kg: Fitness Influencer Shares Meals That Helped Her Lose 40 Kg

Weight loss often gets linked to fancy diets, expensive supplements, and giving up your favourite foods. But most fitness experts agree that long-term results usually come from simple habits that you can follow every day.

Instagram creator Saachi Pai, who lost an impressive 40 kg over three years, is proof of that. She went from 99 kg to 59 kg and recently shared five of the meals that helped her stay on track during her transformation. As Saachi wrote, these are meals that kept her satisfied while helping her stay consistent throughout her journey.

Here is a look at what she ate:

1. Palak Paneer Bowl

This meal includes 200 grams of palak paneer, 150 grams of cooked rice, 100 grams of Greek yoghurt, and one boiled beet. It is a balanced combination of protein, carbohydrates and fibre. The yoghurt also adds extra protein while beetroot brings in fibre and natural sweetness.

2. Shrimp Fried Rice With Eggs

For another meal, Saachi paired 200 grams of shrimp fried rice with one whole egg and two egg whites cooked with onion and bell peppers, along with sliced cucumber. The meal is high in protein and includes vegetables to make it more filling.

3. Eggs, Mushrooms And Crackers

This plate has two eggs, mushroom stir fry, 100 grams of Greek yoghurt, one boiled beet and three Wasa crackers. It is a simple meal packed with protein, fibre and healthy fats that can keep you full for longer.

4. Air-Fried Chicken Plate

Another favourite from her plan features 100 grams of air-fried masala chicken, 150 grams of rice, 100 grams of Greek yoghurt and a side of fresh carrot and cucumber salad. It is a good mix of lean protein, carbs and fresh vegetables.

5. Green Chutney Chicken Meal

The final plate includes two air-fried green chutney chicken legs, 150 grams of palak paneer, 120 grams of rice and one boiled beet. It combines protein with leafy greens and a controlled portion of rice.

Looking at Saachi's meals, one thing stands out. She did not avoid rice or completely cut out foods she enjoyed. Instead, she focused on balanced plates with enough protein, vegetables, and measured portions. Her transformation did not happen overnight either. It took three years of consistency, proving that small, sustainable habits can go much further than quick-fix diets.



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