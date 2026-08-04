Entrepreneur Veena Reddy Recalls Fertility Struggles After Multiple Miscarriages, Shares IVF Success Story

Veena Reddy, founder of Oval Fertility, recently spoke about her experience with miscarriages, fertility treatment, and IVF, revealing how her personal struggles eventually inspired her to launch a fertility care centre. Speaking on Unscripted with Meghana Reddy, Veena shed light on the emotional challenges of trying to conceive, the gaps she encountered in fertility care and the lessons she learnt along the way. Her journey, she said, shaped the vision behind Oval Fertility, a Hyderabad-based fertility centre built around a patient-first approach.

Sharing how her own experiences led her into the field, Veena said, "When I was going through my miscarriages and started seeking fertility treatment and going through the IVF journey, I looked at clinics here, but it didn't happen. I had to go elsewhere to find that. When that became successful and I conceived my daughter, because I had been through the whole journey myself, I took the opportunity to lead it for us."

Veena also spoke about the difficulties she faced while seeking answers after experiencing multiple miscarriages. She highlighted what she believes is a common oversight in fertility care, where attention is often focused primarily on women.

"After I had my son, I went through multiple miscarriages. When my husband and I went to see a fertility specialist, not one doctor said, 'Oh, let's do his test as well.' Luckily, there was nothing wrong with him," she recalled.

According to Veena, her perspective changed after consulting a specialist in New York.

"We went to New York and met a doctor, and the first thing the doctor said was, 'Both of you have to do a couple of tests. Both of you have to do these blood tests, and we will see what the results are.' That's one small example of how different it is."

The entrepreneur further opened up about her IVF treatment, revealing that she had initially been told she might need several cycles before conceiving. However, the outcome turned out very differently.

"When I first met the doctor, they said to me, 'You need seven cycles.' On what basis? I needed only one cycle. One cycle, one embryo, and I successfully conceived. People can say, 'Okay, maybe you got lucky,' but no, I didn't. My AMH value was very, very low, but my body responded well to the medicines, and I was on the lowest protocol as well," she said.

Speaking further about fertility markers and age, Veena said, "My AMH value was very, very low. I was 27, and my egg quality was very poor, so age has become just a number. I think a 38 or 40-year-old could have had a better AMH than me."

Veena also spoke about the emotional impact of fertility struggles and the uncertainty that often accompanies the process.

"Uncertainty was the painful part, not the procedure itself," she said.

Calling it a challenging experience for families, she added, "It is a very difficult journey for any woman, any couple, or any family. Mentally, your hormones are all over the place. A miscarried pregnancy, whether it stays or goes, plays a role."

Veena also used the conversation to encourage younger women to be more proactive about understanding their reproductive health. She recommended monitoring fertility markers early rather than waiting until they are planning a family.

"After the age of 22, women should take one test, a blood test called an AMH test. At least it gives you a roadmap of what your egg reserve is like," she said.

She also expressed support for egg freezing as a family-planning option.

"Women who are thinking ahead about the future should absolutely consider freezing their eggs," she added.



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