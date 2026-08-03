After Rs 3.31 Crore Ayodhya Deal, <i>Ramayana</i> Star Ranbir Kapoor Turns Brand Ambassador For Real Estate Firm

Ranbir Kapoor purchased a land parcel worth around Rs 3.31 crore in Ayodhya a few months ago, the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) had announced. The 2,134-square-foot plot is part of The Sarayu, the company's 75-acre premium-plotted development located on the banks of the Sarayu River. Now, Ranbir has been named the brand ambassador of the company.

In a new promotional video, Ranbir says, "Agar main aapse kahoon ki Ayodhya sadiyon ki virasat hai (If I tell you that Ayodhya is a legacy that spans centuries), to shayad aap ise chun lenge (you may choose it). Agar main is paavan bhoomi ke kisse, kahaaniyan aur itihaas sunaoon (If I tell you the stories, legends and history of this sacred land)."

The actor added, "Agar yahan ke aane wale sunahre kal ke baare mein bataoon (If I tell you about the bright future that lies ahead for this place), to aap ise chun lenge (you may choose it). In pedon ki mithaas ke baare mein bataoon (If I tell you about the sweetness of the fruits grown on these trees). (Hmm) Kahoon ki karodon bhakton mein vishwas hai, 'Ram Ji yahin aaspas hain' (If I tell you that crores of devotees believe that Lord Ram is all around us here)."

"Agar main kahoon ki main bhi yahan ka niwasi, Ayodhyawasi ban gaya hoon (If I tell you that I, too, have become a resident of Ayodhya), to aap ise bilkul chun lenge (then you will definitely choose it). Ayodhya chunne ke main aapko hazaar wajah de sakta hoon (I can give you a thousand reasons to choose Ayodhya), par sach to yeh hai (but the truth is)... Aap Ayodhya ko nahi chunte, Ayodhya aapko chunti hai (You do not choose Ayodhya. Ayodhya chooses you). The Sarayu, from the House of Abhinandan Lodha. Ayodhya ne aapko chuna hai! (Ayodhya has chosen you!)," concluded the actor.



The caption of the post read, "What you saw taking shape finds its meaning today. There are countless reasons to choose Ayodhya. A city transforming at an unprecedented pace, with rising global attention, growing infrastructure, and a scale of investment that's hard to ignore. You could list a thousand reasons to be here."



"But in the end, it comes down to something far more personal, something you feel before you can explain it. You don't choose Ayodhya, this holy city chooses you."

Speaking about his purchase earlier, Ranbir said he felt a deep connection with Ayodhya and described the city as an important part of India's cultural and historical heritage. He added that the investment would become a part of his family's legacy and praised HoABL's seamless digital purchasing process.

Ranbir is set to portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana, one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema. The film's trailer was released a few days ago.

Ramayana trailer was unveiled at 4.15 am on Wednesday, offering audiences their most detailed look yet at the epic's star-studded cast. While the trailer introduced several major characters from the mythological saga, it also left out some key faces, including Sunny Deol's Hanuman.

The trailer features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Yash as Ravana, Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Shobana as Kaikesi and Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva. Jatayu also makes an appearance. However, Sunny Deol's Hanuman, along with characters such as Bharat, Shatrughan, and Kausalya, is absent from the trailer.



Also Read: 'Ranbir Kapoor's Portrayal Of Lord Ram Seems Weak': Ramlila Body Seeks Pre-Release Screening Of Ramayana