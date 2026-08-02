Inside R Madhavan's Rs 17.5 Crore Mumbai Home: A Library, Meditation Room And Hydroponic Garden

While R Madhavan continues to impress audiences on screen, his Mumbai home reflects a quieter side of his personality. Tucked away in the upscale Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the actor's residence is less about extravagance and more about creating a calm, purposeful living space in the heart of the city.

Details

Reportedly (Asia Net) valued at around Rs 17.5 crore, the apartment blends luxury with comfort. Rather than relying on flashy interiors, the home features earthy tones, elegant wooden finishes, and thoughtfully curated decor that give it a warm feel.

One of the most striking aspects of the residence is its emphasis on wellness and mindfulness. The apartment includes a dedicated meditation room, offering a private escape from Mumbai's fast-paced lifestyle. Buddha idols placed across the home further enhance the tranquil atmosphere and reflect Madhavan's preference for simple, peaceful living.

Books also occupy a special place in the actor's home. A private library filled with books adds character to the space, turning it into more than just a luxury apartment.

The living area combines comfort with understated elegance. Plush seating, warm lighting, and tasteful decor elements create a welcoming environment for both family and guests. Large, open spaces help the apartment feel airy while maintaining a sense of intimacy.

Spread across approximately 4,182 square feet, the residence is said to feature five bedrooms designed with both functionality and style in mind. The spacious layout ensures ample room for family life while preserving individual privacy. The property also comes with dedicated parking spaces.

However, the true highlight of Madhavan's home lies outdoors. The actor has created a hydroponic terrace garden where he grows fruits and vegetables. The green space serves as a refreshing retreat amid the urban landscape and reflects his interest in sustainable living. Alongside the garden, comfortable seating areas and a swing make the terrace an ideal spot to unwind.

In a city known for its lavish celebrity homes, R Madhavan's Mumbai residence stands out for a different reason. Instead of showcasing excess, it focuses on balance, serenity, and thoughtful design, offering a glimpse into the actor's grounded lifestyle beyond the spotlight.



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