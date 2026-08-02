Watch: Trisha Krishnan Shares Glimpses Of Her Intense Weekend Workout Routine

Trisha Krishnan keeps her fans updated by sharing tidbits from her daily life. She often posts glimpses of her workout sessions and does not skip the gym on weekends either.



On Saturday, she shared a glimpse of her weekend workout routine, where she was seen using a balance ball trainer while holding a kettlebell. Take a look:

In another video, she was seen performing overhead dumbbell exercises with a kettlebell. Watch the video below:

Earlier, too, Trisha shared glimpses of herself working out with a kettlebell. Sharing a video, she wrote, "Me, who once thought walking was enough. Trying to power up for the weekend."

Last year, Trisha shared a workout video in which she was doing squats. The clip showed her holding her pet while exercising, highlighting both her commitment to fitness and her affection for her furry companion. The video went viral, with many praising her dedication to staying fit. Watch the video below:

Trisha celebrated her 43rd birthday on May 4.

This year's birthday also coincided with the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results. On the same day, Trisha was seen arriving by car at Vijay's residence in Chennai in a video that surfaced online.

Earlier that morning, the actor had visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, where she offered prayers during a quiet visit



Also Read: A Month After Her Viral Birthday Wish For Vijay, Trisha Writes Cryptic Note About Being "Unbothered"