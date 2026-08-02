Adah Sharma Swears By This Apple Burger For Glass Skin. Would You Try It?

The idea of "glass skin" has become one of the biggest skincare trends in recent years. While skincare products often get all the attention, many people now believe that what you eat can be just as important for healthy-looking skin.

Actor Adah Sharma has now joined the conversation with a fun food idea. On Saturday, she recently shared an Instagram video where she prepared what she called an "Apple Burger" and linked it to the dream of getting glowing skin.

Instead of regular burger buns, Adah used thick slices of apple. She then filled them with colourful vegetables and other healthy ingredients before stacking everything together like a burger.

Here's what went into her "glass skin burger":

Apple slices for the buns

Sliced beetroot

Cucumber

Tomatoes

Lettuce

Boiled chickpeas

A sprinkle of white sesame seeds

As she prepared the burger, Adah also spoke about the benefits of each ingredient. Calling apple rich in vitamin C and potassium, she said it could be a good addition to the meal. While adding beetroot, she mentioned that it is high in vitamin B9, manganese and nitrates, and added that it supports heart health and contains plenty of antioxidants.

She also kept the video light-hearted with jokes. While placing beetroot in the burger, she laughed, "If you forgot to apply blush, you can apply this. Your cheeks will blush for free." Adding cucumber, she joked, "Eat cucumber and swipe left for dehydration." When it was time for chickpeas, she reminded everyone to "give protein attendance."

The actor admitted that the recipe was missing one thing. In the caption, she joked, "Eat these burgers for glass skin. I forgot to put the patties in it. Will make a new video with the burger bun and then delete this."

Whether the apple burger leads to glass skin or not, it is certainly packed with fresh ingredients that can fit into a balanced diet. And if nothing else, it is a colourful reminder that healthy eating does not always have to be boring.