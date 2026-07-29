A Month After Her Viral Birthday Wish For Vijay, Trisha Writes Cryptic Note About Being "Unbothered"

Trisha Krishnan has once again caught fans' attention on social media with a new post. The actress shared a series of photos of herself in a brown top and matching skirt, accessorised with a belt, alongside a cryptic caption.

Trisha's caption read, "It's a choice to be unbothered. Choose it. P.S - Smile." Take a look:

The post comes just days after the actress made headlines for her birthday wish for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. On the occasion of Vijay's 52nd birthday on June 22, Trisha shared a candid photograph of the actor sitting in front of several birthday cakes. While Vijay appeared ready to blow out the candles with a smile, Trisha was seen looking at him affectionately.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD. 00.00."

The birthday post attracted significant attention online, with many fans reacting to the warm message.

Vijay and Trisha are widely regarded as one of Tamil cinema's most loved on-screen pairs. Over the years, they have worked together in several successful films, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and, most recently, Leo.

About The Relationship Rumours

In recent months, Vijay and Trisha have frequently been linked by social media speculation surrounding their personal relationship. However, neither actor has publicly addressed the rumours.

Their close friendship has long been a subject of discussion among fans online, with some users claiming that the two are more than friends. The speculation resurfaced after details related to Vijay's divorce proceedings became public, prompting renewed conversations on social media.



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