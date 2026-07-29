Salman Khan Launches Relief Drive For Flood Victims In Assam: Report

Salman Khan, who has been shooting Vamshi Paidipally's yet‑untitled film in Mumbai, has stepped in and coordinated with fan clubs in Assam to send food and essential items to the state's worst‑hit flood areas, according to a Mid‑Day report.

A source close to the actor told Mid‑Day, "He connected with the Salman Khan Fan Club (SKFC) Assam and planned a phased process to aid the affected."

In the first phase of the initiative, Khan's NGO Being Human has joined forces with SKFC Assam to distribute ready‑to‑eat food packets in Sivasagar, dispatched from Guwahati. "Each packet consists of biscuits, jaggery, poha, puffed rice, bread, cheese, and jam. Salman's priority is to make sure families have enough food to last for at least three days until the situation improves," the source added. They are also distributing sanitary pads, mosquito coils, drinking water, and water‑purification tablets.

The second phase will focus on distribution of ration kits and medicines. It will roll out next week. In the final phase, Being Human will undertake the responsibility of reconstructing schools and hospitals in severely affected areas.

Salman Khan's posts on students' protest

Salman Khan was one of the leading mainstream voices in the Hindi film industry who shared two public posts about the students' protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party over alleged NEET paper leaks and irregularities in examinations.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance on X, Salman Khan requested activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast in a bhaijaan‑coded lingo.

He wrote, "The students are a top priority, educationally and security‑wise, so they need not worry and neither should their parents. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure he will take strict action against all those responsible for this leak. So students, please go back to your parents and homes.

"Sonam, it's done, bro. Don't extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there is a need, which I doubt, and eat something. If you want, I will send you food from home."

On July 25, Assamese singer Papon joined Vishal Dadlani, Divya Kumar, and Nilotpal Bora for a live Instagram charity concert. The artistes urged people to donate to sustain the ongoing relief operations.