<i>Lock Upp 2</i>: Akanksha Chamola Says Her 3rd Secret Could Get Her And Gaurav Khanna 'Publicly Lynched'

Akanksha Chamola has said that the revelation of her third secret on Lock Upp 2 could lead to intense public scrutiny for both her and Gaurav Khanna.

Ever since Akanksha entered Lock Upp 2, her personal life has drawn significant attention. In the show's premiere episode, the television actress revealed that she and actor Gaurav Khanna had been living separately for the past year and were moving towards divorce.

The focus later shifted to another secret from Akanksha's past. During a judgement-day episode, she disclosed that she was bisexual before marrying Gaurav and spoke about her attraction towards women.

However, Akanksha has now said that a third secret, if revealed on the reality show, could have much bigger consequences for her personal life.

During a task, contestant Shreya Kalra received a key containing Akanksha's secret. Akanksha repeatedly urged her not to reveal it, asking her not to break her trust. After another contestant exposed a fellow housemate's secret, Akanksha once again appealed to Shreya to keep hers private.

Later, while speaking to fellow contestant Pamala Serena, Akanksha explained why she was worried about the matter becoming public.

"I am the one in danger. Shreya doesn't realise that I am a public figure no matter what, and my husband is a big name in the industry. We both are going to get publicly lynched. People will forget her, but they will remember Gaurav Khanna and me, and I am answerable to my entire family now," she said.

Akanksha further claimed that the fallout could affect her relationship with her family. According to the actress, her relatives may react strongly once the secret becomes public.

Akanksha and Gaurav Khanna married in 2016. During the launch episode of Lock Upp 2, Akanksha surprised viewers by announcing that the couple had separated and were in the process of ending their marriage.

Speaking about the decision, she said the separation was mutual and came after years of being together. Akanksha also revealed that differences over having children contributed to the strain in their relationship, although she clarified that it was not the sole reason behind their split.



Also Read: Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chamola Says She Would Prefer Her Mom, Dad Or Even Pet Dog Over Gaurav Khanna