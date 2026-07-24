<i>Lock Upp 2</i>: Akanksha Chamola Says She Would Prefer Her Mom, Dad Or Even Pet Dog Over Gaurav Khanna

Akanksha Chamola has expressed disappointment over estranged husband Gaurav Khanna's surprise visit on reality show Lock Upp Season 2.

Speaking with Shilpa Shinde and Shreya Kalra, Shreya mentioned missing her boyfriend and how badly she wanted to meet him. She told Akanksha, “Tumhara bhi aa gaya, iska bhi aa gaya. Mereko bhi mera boyfriend chahiye thodi der ke liye. (Yours has already come; hers too. I also want to meet my boyfriend for some time)." Responding to her, Akanksha said, "Mere to ex tha. Has to raha hai Varun, bol raha hai, 'Tera family kaha aaya? 'Tera to stranger aaya. (It was my ex. Varun was laughing and saying, 'Where's your family? A stranger came to meet you.')" Akanksha's remark made Shreya and Shilpa burst into laughter.

Akanksha continued talking about Gaurav and shared, “Usse zyada mujhe family mein se koi aata to better tha. (Instead of him, if someone from my family came, I'd have felt better)." When Shreya asked why she felt that way. Akanksha responded, "I wanted my comfort, yaar. Basically more for me than for him."

She added, “I would have preferred agar meri mummy ya papa koi aate, ya mera kutta hi aa jaata. (I'd have preferred if my mom or dad could come; even if my dog could come, I'd have been happier.)” Akanksha's comments had Shreya and Shilpa laughing again.

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony back in 2016. On the premiere episode of Lock Upp Season 2, she announced her separation from Gaurav, leaving her fans in shock. She also revealed that they have been living separately and were in the process of getting divorced.

Revealing more about the decision, Akanksha shared on the show that they had mutually decided to end their marriage after being together for years. She further revealed that not having children was one of the reasons behind their differences, but she quickly clarified it was not the only reason that led to their separation.