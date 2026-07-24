<i>Lock Upp 2</i>: Apoorva Mukhija Reveals How Varun Yadav Got Sufi Motiwala To Dance On <i>Kajra Re</i>

Lock Upp Season 2 continues to entertain viewers with its mix of drama and light-hearted moments. As contestants spend more time together, they often share funny stories from their lives outside the show. In one such conversation, Apoorva Mukhija recalled a hilarious incident involving Varun Yadav and Sufi Motiwala. She revealed how Varun once asked Sufi to dance to Kajra Re during a visit to her house.

It all started when Varun claimed that he was a very innocent person. Apoorva immediately interrupted him and said, "Let me tell everyone who he really is!" She recalled a hilarious incident when Varun and four of his friends visited her house. The influencer said she only knew one of them, but the group made themselves completely comfortable by putting their feet on her dining table and ordering her to bring ice and drinks for them.

Feeling outnumbered, she even called Sufi over to her house for safety because there were four boys there. Varun and his friends started playing the song Kajra Re and pushed Sufi to dance. Hearing the story, Pam was shocked and asked, "This all happened at your house?" Apoorva laughed and confirmed, "Yes, at my house!"

Apoorva Mukhija entered the show not as an actual wildcard contestant, but as the Secret Informer. Her primary mission was to gather intel, expose hidden agendas and report secrets directly back to the hosts.

Lock Upp Season 2 has completed four weeks since its premiere on Netflix on June 27. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the game inside the prison has triggered multiple eliminations, shifting alliances and shocking twist interventions.

The remaining contestants include Akansha Chamola, Akanksha Choudhary, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Harshad Chopda, Pamela Serena, Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinda, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi and Varun Yadav.

New episodes are released weekly from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm on Netflix India.