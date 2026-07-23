"Every Storm Is A Lesson": Badshah-Isha Rikhi Split Rumours Grow After Actress's Cryptic Post

Is there trouble in paradise for Badshah and his wife, Isha Rikhi? That is the question many fans are asking after Isha's latest Instagram post sparked fresh speculation about their relationship. The actress shared a montage of videos and pictures featuring herself and Badshah. The post was accompanied by a cryptic note that has left social media wondering whether the couple have separated.

Isha captioned the post, “Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope," followed by a heartbreak emoji and a folded-hands emoji.

The montage opens with a clip from Badshah and Isha's wedding, where the couple can be seen exchanging varmalas. It also features several candid moments from their life together, including family photographs, a picture of Isha during what appears to be an emotional moment with Badshah taking a selfie, and a video of the rapper kissing his wife's cheek.

While Isha did not directly mention any relationship issues, both her caption and the nature of the video have fuelled speculation online.

The comments section further added to the buzz. Reacting to the post, actress Jasmine Bhasin wrote, “Stay strong.” Actress Shruti Sodhi commented, “Lessons indeed.”

Fans also flooded the comments section with questions and messages of support. One user asked, “Kya hua hai? Aisa post hai? [What happened? Why this post?]” Another wrote, “I don't get this post. Can you pls explain?” Many others simply commented, “God bless.”

News of Badshah and Isha Rikhi's wedding first became public in March after Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared a series of pictures on Instagram that appeared to reveal the couple's wedding. The photographs showed Badshah and Isha taking part in traditional wedding rituals in the presence of their close family members.

According to reports, Badshah and Isha first met at a common friend's party. The two gradually became close, and their friendship eventually blossomed into a relationship. Badshah married Isha Rikhi nearly six years after his separation from his first wife.

Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih. They got married in 2012 and remained together for eight years before finalising their divorce in 2020. They are parents to a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, whom they continue to co-parent.