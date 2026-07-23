<i>Lock Upp 2</i>: Harshad Chopda Stands For Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor Calls Them "Bhai Behen"

The latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2 has sparked a discussion about Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi's close bond. The two actors, who worked together in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, have shared a strong friendship and viewers have often seen Harshad standing up for Shivangi on the Netflix show.

In a recent episode, a heated argument brought their relationship back into the spotlight after Shilpa Shinde made comments about their closeness. During the argument, Ram Kapoor labelled Harshad and Shivangi's bond as brother and sister.

The situation escalated late at night when Shilpa Shinde repeatedly called Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi “love birds,” which made Harshad angry. After things escalated, the actor could be heard yelling at Shilpa, saying, “Apko jalan hoti hai kya do logon ko sath mein dekh ke, sachi dosti dekh ke, problem kya hai apki humse? (Do you feel jealous when you see two people together or see a genuine friendship? What exactly is your problem with us?)”

“Apni behen, mummy, papa se jaise pyar karta hun, waise karta hun. Kabhi dekha hai kuch bhi karte hue uske sath. (I care for her the same way I care for my sister, my mother and my father. Have you ever seen us doing anything inappropriate together?)”

While the argument was going on, Ram Kapoor was heard jokingly saying, “Bhai behen ka rishta hai,” referring to Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi's relationship.

A few days ago, Ram Kapoor had also shared his views, saying he believes Harshad was more focused on supporting Shivangi than winning the show. According to Ram, Harshad's emotions for Shivangi were clear from the way he cried for her.

He also claimed that Harshad had feelings for Shivangi and the actress was aware of them. Ram further said he felt this had started affecting both of them, adding that Harshad's support for Shivangi was hurting her game.