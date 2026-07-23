"Karan Kundrra Kissed Me, Then Slapped Me So Hard That I Fell To The Ground": <i>Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum</i> Co-Star

Actor Saanvi Talwar has spoken about one of the most controversial incidents from her television career, revisiting her experience of working with Karan Kundra and sharing her version of events years after the controversy made headlines.

In an interview with Telly Masala, the actress alleged that Karan Kundra had shown interest in her and also recalled an on-set incident that, according to her, left her deeply shaken.

"He Was Interested In Me, Not Me In Him"

Addressing long-standing speculation about their equation, Saanvi claimed that it was Karan Kundra who was interested in her.

"He was interested in me, not me in him," Saanvi said.

She also revealed that certain scenes during the shoot made her uncomfortable. According to the actress, a bathroom scene was particularly difficult for her, prompting her to seek help instead of staying silent.

Saanvi said she approached Karan Kundra's then-girlfriend, Anusha Dandekar, and spoke to her about how she was feeling.

"After this, Anusha started coming to the set and keeping an eye on things herself."

Saanvi Opens Up About The Alleged Slap Incident

Saanvi also revisited the alleged slap incident, which became a major talking point at the time.

Recalling the sequence of events, she said a kissing scene between her and Karan Kundra was being filmed when he allegedly kissed her before the director had called for the shot.

She said, "I was very depressed. Then one day we had a kissing scene between Karan and me, and Karan kissed me before the director's cue. So, that was a wrong move, wasn't it? When the director didn't say anything like 'we have to do it now,' how did you do that? So, I slapped him (Karan)."

The actress further alleged that Karan later returned and slapped her in front of the crew.

"After that, he left. Then he came back 10-15 minutes later and slapped me so hard in front of everyone. A girl's hand... a boy's hand is much heavier than a girl's hand. And he slapped me so hard that I fell to the ground, and there wasn't a single person there... not from the crew, not from the direction team, not a single person supported me in any way."

"I Thought I Don't Want To Work Anymore"

Speaking about the aftermath of the incident, Saanvi said she felt devastated and decided to leave the set.

She shared, "At that time, he abused me; he abused my parents, and at that time I took my car and went to my home, and I thought I don't want to work anymore."

The actress also claimed that producer Ekta Kapoor later reached out to her and apologised on Karan Kundra's behalf.

She added, "After that, Ekta Ma'am apologised to me on Karan's behalf; I received a message from her. She then personally called me to her office, where we had a one-on-one conversation, and I respect Ekta Ma'am a lot. She told me that whatever you want will happen, but the show must go on."

Saanvi further claimed that the director of the show was replaced following the incident.

Karan Kundra has not publicly responded to Saanvi Talwar's latest claims yet.

