"Kardashians <i>Ke Ghar Paida Hue Ho?</i>": Karan Kundrra Slams Trolls Over Tejasswi Prakash Proposal

Actor Karan Kundrra has responded to criticism on social media after reports that he sought his parents' approval before proposing to his long-time girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash, drew backlash online.

The controversy began after some social media users trolled the actor for involving his family in the decision. Addressing the criticism, Karan defended his stance during a recent appearance on Siddharth Kannan's YouTube channel, where he spoke about his relationship with Tejasswi.

Karan said, "Agar aap parents se nahi puchoge, agar aap apne bhaiyon se nahi puchoge, to kisse puchoge? (If not parents and siblings, who will you even consult)."

Karan said that consulting his family before taking a major life step should not be viewed negatively. He pushed back against the online reactions, expressing disappointment over the criticism directed at him.

He added, "Kisi aur ke aane se aap apne parents ke position nahi bhul jaoge (you will not forget your parents if someone enters your life)."

The actor added that he believes parents continue to play an important role in a person's life, regardless of age. He emphasised that seeking their advice does not indicate a lack of independence but rather reflects respect and inclusion in significant personal decisions.

"Jo log mereko comment kar rahe hain na ki you should not talk to your parents, bhai kon si duniya mein paida hue ho? Hindustan mein paida hue ho ki kahi Kardashians ke ghar paida hue ho tumlog? (People keep telling me that I shouldn't consult my parents before making a decision. But what world are they living in? Were they born and raised in India, or in the Kardashians' household?)" said Karan.

He clarified that Tejasswi had no objection to him discussing the proposal with his family. Karan also stated that most of the criticism came from anonymous users on social media, rather than from anyone personally connected to them.



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