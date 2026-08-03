<i>Khatron Ke Khiladi 15</i>: Internet Reacts To Gaurav Khanna's Painful Rubber Bullet Task

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has started with back-to-back high-risk tasks, and the new season is already making headlines for the injuries contestants have suffered so far.

The challenges only got tougher on the second day when contestants were asked to perform a task involving rubber bullets. Gaurav Khanna, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shagun Sharma and Karan Wahi took part in the stunt and were left with painful bruises on their back.

According to host Rohit Shetty, the contestants had to stand with their backs facing the shooter while rubber bullets were fired at them. They had to continue tolerating the pain until two participants decided to quit the task.

As the task continued, a shooter kept firing at them from a distance that became shorter with time. All four contestants were clearly seen struggling. Shagun Sharma was the first to give up because of the pain, followed by Gaurav Khanna. After they stepped out, Vishal Aditya Singh and Karan Wahi won the task.

While Khatron Ke Khiladi is known for testing contestants with dangerous challenges, viewers questioned if this particular task went too far and wondered if such extreme pain was necessary for entertainment.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “I have been watching Khatron Ke Khiladi for years, and while I understand that contestants participate voluntarily and sign contracts, the increasing level of dangerous stunts is deeply concerning.”

Another shared, “Every season contestants sign up to face their fears & that's exactly what makes the show exciting. But if a stunt has the potential to affect someone's health long after the season ends, it's fair to question whether that risk is justified.”

“Doesn't even look like a stunt, this is pure torture,” a comment read.

An individual stated, “It's about Khatra, not torture. This was painful to watch. I hope all of them are healed now. It was so difficult; everyone GK, Wahi, everyone crying in pain. WTF is wrong with these people? Make better tasks where they face their fear, not feel tortured.”

One more added, “Why the hell did they even authorise a stunt like this? KKK is supposed to be about overcoming your fears, not putting contestants through unnecessary cruelty. I feel bad for everyone who had to go through that bullet stunt.”

Other than Gaurav Khanna, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shagun Sharma and Karan Wahi, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 also features Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhat, Avika Gor, Orry, Harsh Gujral, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and Rithvik Dhanjani.