'Bollywood Needs To Rediscover Epic Storytelling': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Says After Watching <i>The Odyssey</i>

Activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, shared her views on Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey in an X post. Drawing a parallel with Bollywood's ability to explore the epic genre with greater gusto, Gitanjali said Bollywood needs to rediscover its role as one of our most powerful classrooms.

Gitanjali J. Angmo posted a throwback picture with director Christopher Nolan alongside the post.

“Watched The Odyssey yesterday. Surreal to see on screen what was still a conversation when I accidentally met Christopher Nolan in New York in 2024,” Gitanjali wrote.

“Its themes feel so familiar to the Indian imagination: the hero's journey, dharma and destiny, exile, temptation, homecoming — the human being tested and transformed along the way.

“India is sitting on a treasure house of such epics. Imagine bringing them to cinema with scale, sensitivity, and intellectual depth.

“Cinema is more than entertainment. It shapes minds. Perhaps Bollywood needs to rediscover its role as one of our most powerful classrooms,” Sonam Wangchuk's wife added.

Last week, senior actor Kamal Haasan also shared his review of The Odyssey.

He wrote, "Homer dreamt it. Nolan dared it. I applauded it.Children of cinema, this film belongs to the ages. Must watch!

He also mentioned a surprise treat for Indian audiences.

"As #TheOdyssey continues its epic voyage across the world, my ode will greet audiences in theatres in India. I'll share it here soon."

He added, "P.S. The CBFC got the first preview! It approved."

About The Odyssey

The Odyssey is based on Homer's ancient Greek epic of the same name. The film marks Nolan's first venture into large-scale mythological storytelling and follows the legendary journey of Odysseus as he struggles to return home after the Trojan War.

The film was shot using cutting-edge IMAX technology across multiple international locations.

Christopher Nolan wrote and directed the film and is producing it alongside Emma Thomas. The project is backed by Universal. The Odyssey was shot using new IMAX technology and is the first feature ever made entirely using IMAX's largest film format. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o and others.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan Calls The Odyssey A 'Must-Watch', His Ode For Indian Theatres Coming Soon