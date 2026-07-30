Sonam Wangchuk Gives His Verdict On Vande Bharat Train And Chenab Bridge

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has shared his experience of travelling on the Vande Bharat train in Kashmir for the first time, and he had only good things to say. After travelling through Jammu and Kashmir by rail before returning home to Ladakh, Wangchuk called the journey "truly beautiful" and said it made him proud of India's railway system.

Sonam Wangchuk Takes A Train Journey To Srinagar

Sharing a video on X on Thursday, Wangchuk revealed that trains are his favourite way to travel. He said he deliberately chose to take the Vande Bharat service so he could experience the entire journey for himself.

He said, "As I travelled by train, which is my favourite mode of transport, I wanted to witness the entire journey firsthand. It was my first experience on the Vande Bharat service recently launched for the Srinagar route. It was a truly beautiful experience. I take great pride in our railway system."

Also Read: Guggenheim Abu Dhabi To Open On December 11, 2026: Best Places To Visit In The UAE Capital

One of the biggest highlights of his journey was crossing the Chenab Rail Bridge. The bridge is not just another stop on the route. It is the world's highest railway arch bridge and is considered one of India's greatest engineering achievements. As the train moves across the bridge, passengers get breathtaking views of the Chenab River, mountains and the valleys of Kashmir.

A Faster Rail Link Through Kashmir

The Vande Bharat Express operates on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) and connects Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra with Srinagar. Built specially for Kashmir's weather conditions, the semi-high-speed train has reduced travel time on this stretch to around three hours.

The route itself has become a major attraction. From green valleys and tunnels to snow-capped peaks in the distance, the train offers a front-row seat to Kashmir's natural beauty. Recently, Ashwini Vaishnaw also shared a stunning video of the Vande Bharat train crossing the Chenab Bridge. The train could be seen gliding across the iconic structure, showcasing one of the most scenic railway journeys in India.

Also Read: UAE Waives Tourist Visa Fee For Children Till September 15. Who Qualifies?

With the launch of this Vande Bharat service, Kashmir has become easier to access than ever before. The faster rail connection has cut travel time significantly while giving tourists and pilgrims a comfortable and unforgettable journey through the Himalayas.