Rajghat First, Mountains Next: Sonam Wangchuk's Plan After Hospital Release

Activist Sonam Wangchuk will be released from the hospital today, days after he ended his hunger strike, and the students withdrew their protest over the NEET paper leak.

What's next? Rajghat, and then back to the mountains.

Sitting beside his bed at Medanta hospital in Gurugram, a happy Wangchuk said that he will visit Rajghat to offer tribute to Gandhi before he returns to Ladakh.

"I'm being discharged from the hospital. Will be going to Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and then back to the mountains. Thank you all and BIG THANK YOU to the wonderful team of doctors and staff at Medanta Hospital Gurgaon," he wrote in his post.

On his health, Wangchuk said he was feeling much better. "I am eating slowly, and my body is also getting energy," he added.

The 59-year-old activist also thanked those who supported him and his hunger strike.

Read: Ice Stupas To Education Reforms: The 'Fast' Evolution Of Sonam Wangchuk

"Before leaving, I would like to thank you all from the bottom of my heart that you all, from young to old, those near and far, all over the country, that by uniting our voices, we all started a movement and we were successful," he said.

Wangchuk went on a hunger strike on June 28 and stayed put at Jantar Mantar alongside Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters until cops took him away to a government-run hospital.

He ended his fast on July 23 - after 26 days - with the government assuring him no legal action would be taken against the student protesters and adequate compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who had died by suicide after the paper leak.

Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation came two days later, and he welcomed it as a "victory of peace, patience and perseverance." The CJP withdrew its protest hours later.