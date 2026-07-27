<i>Jana Nayagan</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Vijay's Last Film All Set To Cross Rs 200 Crore Mark Worldwide

Vijay's Jana Nayagan continued its strong run at the box office over its opening weekend.

After a solid start on Thursday and a noticeable dip on Friday, the actor's final film before stepping into full-time politics bounced back on Saturday with a significant jump in collections.

What's Happening

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan earned an estimated Rs 28.50 crore net in India on Day 3.

The film had opened with Rs 42.7 crore nett on its first day before collecting Rs 21.15 crore net on Friday.

With its latest earnings, the film's estimated three-day India nett collection now stands at Rs 74.44 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 87.50 crore.

Worldwide, the film has grossed Rs 171.84 crore so far.

The film also witnessed healthy occupancy on Sunday, registering an overall Tamil occupancy of 61.04%. Morning shows recorded 42.92% occupancy, which increased to 59.31% in the afternoon.

Evening shows witnessed 67% occupancy, while night shows peaked at 74.92%, reflecting stronger footfalls as the day progressed.

Among major centres, Chennai emerged as the strongest market with 86.8% occupancy across 1,046 shows. Bengaluru recorded 48.5% occupancy from 707 shows.

As per Sacnilk's latest update, Jana Nayagan had collected Rs 31.97 crore by 10 pm on Sunday while running across 12,080 shows, with the final Day 3 figures expected to see minor revisions.

Background

Meanwhile, director H Vinoth recently reflected on the audience response to the film during an interview with Rangaraj Pandey. He said, "Whenever a Vijay sir movie comes out, for about a week people say this is good, that isn't good, this doesn't work, that doesn't, and all that. Then after a week, they say it's not that great after all. Six months later, it starts becoming a big hit in society."

Backed by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is produced by Venkat K. Narayana. Apart from Vijay, the film features Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Nasser, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, and Priyamani in key roles.