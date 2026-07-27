Viral Pics: Sai Pallavi And Vijay Sethupathi Shoot On Kolkata's Iconic Howrah Bridge For Mani Ratnam's Film

Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi are currently shooting for Mani Ratnam's untitled film in Kolkata. On Sunday, pictures from the shoot went viral on social media. In the images, Vijay Sethupathi is seen sporting a clean-shaven look, while Sai Pallavi appears in a flowy dress. They share a laugh and prepare for scenes as the director gives instructions. Vijay and Sai are also seen holding hands and walking on the bridge.

Internet reaction

The internet reacted to the pictures as soon as they went viral.

A fan wrote, "Waiting for this film."

Another fan wrote, "Sai Pallavi didi and Vijay Sethupathi sir next movie ki shooting ho raha hai Howrah Bridge Kolkata mein."

Another comment read, "I hope that this is not another film that romanticizes toxicity."

About the film

The project, currently referred to as "Production No. 23," will mark Sai Pallavi's first collaboration with the veteran director, while Sethupathi reunites with him after their 2018 film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

The makers confirmed that Sony Music South has come on board as the audio partner. The announcement described the film as "A Mani Ratnam Film" and "An AR Rahman Musical," reinforcing the celebrated director–composer partnership that has delivered several iconic soundtracks over the years.

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi had a packed 2025 with releases like Ace and Thalaivan Thalaivii and began 2026 with the film Gandhi Talks. He also has a slate of upcoming films, including Train and Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road.

Sai Pallavi, who was last seen in the 2025 film Thandel, is also juggling multiple high-profile projects. She will feature as Sita in Ramayana: Part 1 and Part 2.

Mani Ratnam's previous directorial venture, Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR, released on June 5, 2025. Despite high expectations, the gangster action drama underperformed at the box office and is currently streaming on Netflix.

Also Read | AR Rahman To Compose Music For Mani Ratnam's Upcoming Film With Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi