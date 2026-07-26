Sheila Ray's Tragic Story: The 70s Model Who Was Gang-Raped, Battled Trauma And Died At 44

There was a time when Sheila Ray was a familiar face in Mumbai's modelling and social circuit. Elegant, confident and well-known in Page Three circles of the 1970s, she appeared to have the kind of glamorous life many admired from a distance.

But behind that image was a story that very few knew.

In 1977, Sheila Ray was allegedly drugged and gang-raped after attending a party in Mumbai. She never publicly spoke about the assault, never filed a police complaint, and spent the rest of her life carrying the weight of that night. She died in 1990 at just 44 years old.

Years later, it was her son, bestselling author Ashok Banker, who decided the world needed to know who his mother really was and what she had endured. Through interviews given in 2005, and later through his planned book and film Beautiful Ugly, Banker shared a personal account of the tragedy that changed both their lives forever.

The Night That Changed Her Life

According to Ashok Banker, his mother had attended a party at Mumbai's Usha Kiran building while her husband, actor Sudhir, was away on a film shoot.

Sudhir appeared in films like Deewaar, Dostana, and Satte Pe Satta. He also worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Baadshah.

Banker alleged that Sheila was drugged before being taken into a room, where she was sexually assaulted by four men. He has never identified the accused and has said he does not intend to.

"I don't want justice - it will be pointless now. Or revenge, which I don't believe in," he told Telegraph India.

For Banker, the story was never about exposing names. It was about making sure his mother's pain was not forgotten.

A Memory That Stayed

The memory that has stayed with Banker all his life is not from the party itself but from the following morning.

He recalled opening the door of their Mumbai home as a 12-year-old to find his mother outside, barely able to stand after she had allegedly been abandoned near their building.

Banker said the building watchman helped bring her home. The incident soon became known among neighbours, but instead of sympathy, the family found themselves surrounded by whispers and judgement.

The trauma did not end there. The assault was only the beginning of Sheila Ray's suffering.

Banker alleged that a photographer, who had taken pictures during the crime, later tried to blackmail the family by threatening to release them.

He has also spoken about how the people closest to them slowly disappeared from their lives. "What added to her trauma was the treatment we got from our relatives and friends," Banker said.

"My mother and I became social lepers." He said that instead of receiving support, they were isolated and judged.

"We were shunned till the day she died."

A Woman Who Was Blamed

According to Banker, the emotional scars never healed.

Sheila Ray struggled with alcoholism in the years that followed, and her mental health deteriorated. She died in 1990, leaving behind a son who had watched her life slowly fall apart.

Looking back, Banker said the greatest injustice was not only what happened that night but how society reacted afterwards.

"Everyone treated her as a sick person. Of course she was sick. But she was sick because of what had happened to her."

Why Ashok Banker Chose To Speak

When Banker announced Beautiful Ugly, he made it clear that neither the book nor the film would recreate the assault.

Instead, he wanted to tell the story of everything that followed. "I will not show the rape in the film. The film will trace the aftermath of the rape, the way my mother degenerated into alcoholism, how I had to take care of her, and how my larger family treated us," he said, as quoted by South China Morning Post.

He also explained why he felt compelled to revisit such painful memories. "I must tell her tragic story to the whole world for her sake and mine."

More Than One Family's Story

Banker has often said that his mother's experience reflects a larger problem. "My message is: if something like this happens, don't keep quiet," he said.

He also spoke about the burden of shame that his family carried for years.

"But what still makes me most angry is how everyone we knew thought that my mother deserved what she got - something she brought on herself. It left me and her with the guilt and shame that should have been borne by those men. But they went scot free."

More than four decades after the alleged assault and over three decades after her death, Sheila Ray's story remains painfully relevant.