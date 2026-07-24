"Sitaji With Curly Hair Is Not Mentioned In Ramayan": Dipika Chikhalia On Sai Pallavi's Casting

Just as the excitement around Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana grows, its cast also remains part of a larger discussion. While fans are eager to see Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, actor Dipika Chikhalia has now shared what she thinks about the upcoming adaptation and the actors taking on these much-loved roles.

The actor, who played Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, spoke about Sai Pallavi's casting during an interview with Variety India. While she praised Sai Pallavi's acting, she also said she was waiting to see how the actor looked in the role, adding that the traditional description of Sita in Tulsidas' Ramayan was quite specific.

Asked about Sai Pallavi playing Sita, Dipika made it clear that she didn't want to judge the cast before watching the film.

"I have seen her work. She's a phenomenal actor. But I don't know how she'll look like Sita. Once we see her, we'll know. At the moment, I have no clue. The description of Sita in Tulsidas' Ramayan was that of a woman with almond eyes, a certain height, hair and skin. That's what Ramanand Sagar was looking for, and he saw it in me. I know all of them are good actors. If they fit the bill, then it's good," she said.

She then added, "Sitaji with curly hair is not mentioned in Ramayan."

Dipika also shared her thoughts on Yash, who will be seen as Ravana in the film. She believes he has the talent for the role but feels comparisons with Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan are natural because the television series continues to stay close to people's hearts.

"I've seen a little bit of Yash's work. I'm sure he'll be dynamic. But the thing is that erasing the old Ramayan will be very difficult. Also, it's very recent. Had the film come out 50 years later, people would have forgotten Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and the cast. Right now, it's still very fresh in their minds."

Even with her observations, Dipika wished the team well, saying she believes the film will find its audience.

"All these are talented people. I'm sure it will be a film people want to watch at least once. The crux of Ramayan was that every actor who played that character fit the bill. That, along with Ravindra Jain's music, was the reason behind the success of Ramayan."

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha. Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana will be released in two parts, with the first arriving this Diwali and the second during Diwali next year.