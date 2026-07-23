Allu Arjun Takes A Break From <i>Raaka</i> Shoot, Enjoys Family Vacation In Austria

After spending busy days shooting for his upcoming film Raaka, the actor has taken a short break to enjoy some family time. The actor is currently on a holiday in Austria with his wife, Sneha Reddy, and their children, Ayaan and Arha.

The family is spending time in the beautiful Austrian Alps, enjoying the peaceful surroundings before Allu returns to work. On her Instagram Stories, Sneha shared several photos and videos from their vacation on social media, giving fans a closer look at their relaxing trip.

In the pictures, Allu kept his style simple with a black bomber jacket, cargo pants and white sneakers, while Sneha wore a black sweater with denim. In one snap, the couple posed together with stunning mountain views in the background. Another photo shows them visiting Seegrube, a well-known viewpoint.

This is not the first time the Pushpa star has travelled abroad with his family. They have enjoyed several international vacations together over the past few years.

While not much is known about Allu Arjun's upcoming film, director Atlee told Variety that it is the most ambitious project of his career.

According to the filmmaker, “Raaka isn't just a film, it's a part of me I've carried for years. For 18 years, I held on to one idea, never letting it fade. It tested me, shaped me and stayed with me through everything. And honestly, this is just the beginning.”

Deepika Padukone has joined the film as the female lead. After working with director Atlee in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Raaka will be her first film with Allu Arjun.