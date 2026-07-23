<i>Jana Nayagan</i> X Review: Internet Calls Vijay's Final Film A "Painful Farewell"

The wait is finally over for Thalapathy Vijay fans. Jana Nayagan, touted as the actor's last film, arrived in theatres on July 23. Within hours of the first-day, first-show screenings, social media was flooded with reactions, with viewers giving opinions on H Vinoth's directorial venture.

While many fans praised Vijay's screen presence, emotional moments, and Anirudh Ravichander's background score, several viewers criticised the film's writing, lengthy runtime, and Bobby Deol's villain track. Some even called it a disappointing farewell for the star, while others felt it was a worthy theatrical experience for fans.

One user wrote, "#JanaNayagan A Painful Farewell for Vijay! Apart from a few elevation blocks and Anirudh's score in places, nothing works here. H. Vinoth's execution is very sloppy, and the changes he made, especially the subplots, feel completely outdated. Bobby Deol's villain track is atrocious and laughable at times. VFX and production values are poor, editing is all over the place, the core emotional moments from the original are inserted without any proper flow, and the climax tests your patience to the max. Outright Disappointing!"

Several viewers echoed similar concerns, particularly about the film's political portions, screenplay and antagonist. A section of the audience felt the additions weakened the narrative rather than enhancing it.

Another user wrote, "#JanaNayaganReview: Political additions weaken the story. Bobby Deol's role disappoints, and the writing falls flat. Interval, fan moments & #Anirudh's BGM. #ThalapathyVijay fans may enjoy it, but it's a disappointing farewell for others."

One viewer was particularly critical of the film's final stretch, calling it outdated and exhausting.

"Bobby vs Bobby. Humanoids. Marupadiyum Hindu-Muslim-Christian issue. Priyamani twist. Outdated & long last 45 minutes stretch. Telugu dub dialogues. Ishtam max writing & screenplay. Dai Vinoth. AVPL. Not able to sit," the user posted.

Some reactions went even further, describing the film as one of the weakest releases of the year.

One tweet read, "#JanaNayaganReview In One Line: Worst Film of 2026 in Kollywood. #JanaNayaganDisaster"

Another viewer offered a more measured take, describing the film as average overall while noting that certain portions worked better than others.

"#Janayagan - Very Average Movie. Very Drag. Some How Ok First HALF. AVERAGE second Half . Somehow Flashback Saved Movie But Overall Average. 3 Hour for movie too much."

However, not all reactions were negative. Several fans praised the film's emotional core, Vijay's chemistry with Mamitha Baiju and Anirudh's music, arguing that the film succeeds as a celebratory send-off for the actor.

One user wrote, "An Entertaining first half followed by an ok-ish second half. The biggest factor which worked in the film was the emotional connection between Thalapathy & Mamitha. The next strength was Anirudh's music, perfectly blended in terms of both songs and BGM. The drawbacks of the film were villain Bobby Deol's portions, and the duration could have been trimmed. Prakash Raj has a good scope. Loved title card, interval & post-credit block. Film deserves theatrical watch to celebrate Thalapathy Vijay."

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay in the lead role alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani and Prakash Raj. As audience reactions continue to pour in, it remains to be seen how the film performs at the box office in the coming days.



Also Read: When Jana Nayagan Star Vijay Cried All Night After Debut Film Received 'Harsh' Reviews