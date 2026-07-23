"Mentally Still British Slaves": Annu Kapoor Justifies Vulgar '<i>Dudhiya Badan</i>' Remark on Tamannaah

Annu Kapoor, who courted controversy with his crass “dudhiya badan” remark about Tamannaah, once again justified his comment by claiming that Indians are still mentally British slaves. Refusing to acknowledge the implied misogyny and objectification in his remark, Annu Kapoor said he never shows “disrespect” to women.

During a conversation with Zoom, Annu Kapoor was asked to respond to the backlash he received over the “dudhiya badan” comment. Reiterating his earlier defence, he said, “People have no issues when cuss words are said in English. It seems to spark controversy when it's said in Hindi. People have no issues with ‘milky body,' but with ‘dudhiya badan'.”

“We had been slaves to the British for 250 years. On August 15, 1947, we gained only political freedom. We are still British slaves mentally,” said the senior actor in his defence.

When asked whether his comments showed disrespect, Annu Kapoor promptly replied, “I would be the last person on this earth to show any disrespect to any man or woman. If there's a traitor, I wouldn't disrespect him. But I would pray that I could murder him,” he said on record.

He also said that he was ready to apologise to Tamannaah if she felt hurt by his comment.

When Annu Kapoor Said 'Dudhiya Badan'

Last year, Annu Kapoor appeared on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel and spoke about watching a clip of the song Aaj Ki Raat, after which the host asked if he liked the song and mentioned that he admired Tamannaah.

To this, Annu said, "Mashallah kya dudhiya badan hai (Oh my god, what milky body she has)."

Annu Kapoor shared, "Behen, apne gaane se, aapne shareer se, apne dudhiya chehre se humare bacchon ko sulaati hain... Bahut achi baat hai.. Desh ke upar kripa hogi agar humare desh ke bacch achi aur swasth neend soyein. Agar aur bhi kuch ichcha hain toh bhagwan unko samarth karre ke unki ichcha puri hun (Our sister is making kids sleep with her song, with her milky face and body, if she is making our children sleep sweetly, it's very good, man... It will be a great blessing for this country that our children get a good and healthy night's sleep. If she has any other wishes, may God give her the capability to fulfil her wishes. That's my blessing for her)."

Background

Last year, Tamannaah had responded to being labelled the 'milky beauty' while discussing her casting in the supernatural thriller Odela 2.

She said, "You are saying milky beauty but why you looked at a milky beauty and thought that she can't be a Shiva Shakti? Your question has the answer in it. He [Ashok Teja] does not look at milky beauty that is to be ashamed of or feel bad about. Glamour in a woman is to be celebrated, and we women must celebrate ourselves. Then we can expect other people to celebrate us. If we look at ourselves in a certain way, then nobody can respect us."

Tamannaah's 'Aaj Ki Raat' became an overnight sensation, thanks to her dance skills and the peppy music.