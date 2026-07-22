Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Recalls Sharan Sharma Hugging Her After Watching <i>Gram Chikitsalay</i>

Days after getting married to filmmaker Sharan Sharma, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has shared how much his support means to her, especially when it comes to her work.

Akansha revealed that her husband is always the first person she asks for feedback after finishing a project. "Sharan is very honest with his opinions and never hesitates to point out what he likes or dislikes," she said as reported in Mid-Day.

Speaking about her performance in Gram Chikitsalay, she shared that Sharan's reaction meant a lot to her. After watching the series, he told her that she looked completely natural in the role of a rural doctor, which made her feel proud of her performance.

Talking to Mid-Day, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor further said, “He is very critical. It comes from a place of tough love. After watching Gram Chikitsalay, he hugged me and said that I looked like I belonged in that world.”

“I wanted to be part of TVF's [The Viral Fever] storytelling and world-building. A lot of people couldn't see how I would fit into this world, so I was keen on showing a different side of me.”

Akansha is not bothered by people who believe she has benefited because of her close friendships in the film industry, including with Alia Bhatt. She feels everyone has the right to give their own opinion. Instead of reacting to such comments, Akansha said she wants to focus on doing good work and believes her work will prove itself.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma got married on July 11, attended by close family and friends. The couple also officially registered their marriage at their home in Mumbai.



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