<i>Godzilla vs Kong</i> Actor Kaylee Hottle, 18, Dies In Car Crash In US

Actress Kaylee Hottle, who won hearts with her role in Godzilla vs Kong in 2021, died in a car accident on Tuesday night in the US. The 18-year-old was best known for playing a deaf girl who shared a special bond with King Kong through sign language.

According to officials, Kaylee -- who was hearing impaired -- was one of the passengers in a car involved in the crash late at night. The driver suffered injuries that were not life threatening.

The news of Kaylee Hottle's death was first shared by her father, Joshua Hottle, during Facebook live and was later confirmed by the Texas School for the Deaf in Austin.

According to WBAL TV, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened at around 2:52 am on Windsor Road in Ijamsville. A 19-year-old man was driving a Honda Accord when the car went to the right side of the road and crashed into a culvert.

Investigators believe the vehicle was travelling at a high speed, which may have caused the accident. The driver was trapped inside the car and was taken to the hospital. Kaylee Hottle was also taken to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Remembering the young actress, Texas School for the Deaf wrote on Instagram, “It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that one of our TSD seniors, Kaylee Hottle, tragically passed away yesterday in a car accident in Frederick, Maryland. Our hearts are with Kaylee's family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time.”

“At this time, we have very limited information and ask that everyone respect the privacy of Kaylee's family and refrain from sharing or speculating about the circumstances surrounding the accident. We recognise this loss will have a significant impact on our TSD community. Please keep Kaylee's loved ones in your thoughts as we mourn this tremendous loss together.”

Kaylee Hottle, born in 2007, started her acting career by appearing in advertisements. She was later noticed by casting director Sarah Halley Finn after starring in an ad for the Convo video relay service app and helped her land the role of Jia in the Godzilla films.

In a 2024 interview with Chron magazine, Kaylee shared that she was chosen because the filmmakers felt she was the right fit for the character. She said the director explained every scene to her, while her parents helped her understand the script. With their support, she was able to bring the character to life on screen.

Apart from the 2021 film, Kaylee Hottle was also part of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in 2024. She also played a small role in the Prime Video series Magnum PI.