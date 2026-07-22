<i>Lock Upp Season 2</i>: Harshad Chopda Loses Cool Over Shilpa Shinde's "Lovebirds" Remark

The newly released promo of Lock Upp Season 2 showed contestants Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi finally addressing the link-up rumours surrounding them. After Shilpa Shinde repeatedly called them "lovebirds", Harshad lost his cool and defended his friendship with Shivangi.

The promo begins with Shilpa commenting on Harshad and Shivangi's bond.

“In dono lovebirds ke liye main bilkul adjust nahi karungi (I will not adjust for these two lovebirds),” she said after Harshad and Shivangi asked for a separate cell.

Reacting to Shilpa's comment, Shivangi said, “Ek second, ye lovebirds lovebirds kya kar rahi hain, Shilpa ji (one second, what is this lovebirds lovebirds thing Shilpa ji is saying)?”

In another instance, when Harshad was asking for his gym mat from Shilpa, she shooed him away, saying, “Jao yar lovebirds" (please go, you lovebirds). At that moment, Harshad loses his calm and hits back with a strong reply. “Bekar kyu karti hain yaar, lovebird, lovebird? Dosti nahi dekhi hai kabhi zindagi mein (why does she keep doing this?). Have you never seen friendship in your life? " Harshad asked, adding, “Shaadi ki umar hai, afwahein uda rahi ho uske bare mein app" (She is of marriageable age and you are spreading rumours about her).

Shivangi then confronts Shilpa, saying, “Zindagi mein ek dost toh bana nahi hai (you have never made a friend in your whole life)," and an angry Harshad shouted, saying, “Dost hoon uska (I'm her friend).”

The face-off became so intense that the newest wildcard entry, Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, can be seen telling the camera, “Harshad ka Kabir Singh dekha hai aaj hamne (We have seen Harshad's inner Kabir Singh today).”

Meanwhile, Harshad had been facing backlash for showing his middle finger to Shreya Kalra on the show. After Shreya and Shivangi got into a fight and Shreya refused to listen to her gang leader Shivangi, Harshad intervened and gave Shreya the finger. Harshad faced severe criticism online for his behaviour. New episodes of Lock Upp season 2 are released Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM on Amazon Prime Video.