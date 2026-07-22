Mohd Zeeshann Ayyub Alleges His Voice Was "Misused" In Ajay Devgn's <i>Chauhaan</i> Teaser

Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Chauhaan has landed in controversy shortly after its teaser release. Actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub publicly distanced himself from the project, claiming he has no involvement with the film despite his voice allegedly being heard in Chauhaan's teaser.

The actor added that his voice was "misused" without his knowledge of its context.

In a statement shared on X, Zeeshan wrote, "Few weeks back, a film teaser released with the opening line in my voice. I wish to put on record that I am not part of the film in any capacity. I was asked to dub a line without any reference a few months back. I did that in good faith without asking for more as I knew the makers personally."

But once the teaser dropped, the actor realised how his voice was being used and decided to step away from the project. "After my strong objection, the makers removed my voice from the teaser fifteen days ago," he penned, adding that he "would never be a part of any such project."

In his closing remarks, Zeeshan urged people to focus on what he described as the country's more pressing issues. He also expressed solidarity with students protesting the NEET question paper leak. "Kudos to their inspiring spirit. JAI HIND, JAI SAMVIDHAN," he concluded.

The announcement video for Chauhaan was released on June 25. Set to Amitabh Bachchan's Jumma Chumma De De from the 1991 film Hum, the teaser opens with dialogue about a costly military operation. It points to how standard measures like tear gas, pellet guns and water cannons failed against local resistance. The scene moves to a public address in Kashmir and culminates with the reveal of Devgn as Chauhaan.

Chauhaan is directed by Neeraj Yadav and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under Jio Studios and Colour Yellow. It is set for a theatrical release on October 1, 2027.