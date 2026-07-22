'Aamir Khan's Half-Brother Lives In A Chawl, Struggles For Food', Reveals Ex-Wife Eva Grover

Eva Grover has made startling revelations about her former husband Hyder Ali Khan, Aamir Khan's half-brother, claiming that he is now living in extreme hardship after battling schizophrenia.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Eva alleged that Hyder has no permanent home, struggles to arrange food, and is currently living in a chawl under difficult circumstances.

She also claimed that there were times when he would leave home without eating, highlighting the extent of his financial and personal struggles.

Speaking about their turbulent marriage, Eva recalled that she married Hyder after knowing him for just 18 days, against her family's wishes.

Eva also spoke about Hyder's battle with schizophrenia. The actress said she did not understand the condition at the time of their marriage. She explained that during the short period they spent together before the wedding, he appeared polite, calm and caring, and she never imagined their relationship will take such a difficult turn.

According to Eva, everything changed after they got married, leaving her shocked and confused. Looking back now, she said she has a better understanding of the condition after reading more about it, but at that time she could not understand why his behaviour changed so suddenly.

Eva Grover added, “He had schizophrenia. At that time, I didn't really understand what schizophrenia meant. He was cabin crew and people in that profession are usually very well-mannered. As I later learned after reading a lot about the condition, a person can appear completely normal on the outside while struggling with serious mental health issues internally. It can feel as if they are managing two very different sides of themselves, one that they show to the world and another that remains hidden. During the 18 days I spent with him, I saw only the polite and well-behaved side.”

“Of course, I believe he must have had feelings for me. I'm not saying he didn't. He even got down on one knee, proposed to me and said he wanted to marry me. So I accept that there must have been love or at least genuine feelings. But what I could never understand was what changed by the third day after our marriage. He suddenly started hitting me and physically abusing me. At that time, I couldn't understand why it was happening.”

During the interview, she was asked whether something had triggered his behaviour, and she replied that when the intimacy was happening, “he became violent.”

Eva Grover married Hyder Ali Khan in 2000 after the two had dated for only a few weeks, but their relationship later ended in divorce.