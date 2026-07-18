"Won't Tolerate This Man": Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Threatens Aamir Khan

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who recently got married for the third time, has been allegedly threatened by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in a purported post on social media.

The threats were allegedly issued by Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Arzu Bishnoi, and another person identified as Tyson Bishnoi.

The post - which could not be independently verified by NDTV - alleged that Khan is promoting 'love jihad' in the country, adding that they will "not tolerate" him.

"I, Aarzoo Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi (Lawrence Bishnoi Group), want to say that people like Aamir Khan are promoting what is being called 'Love Jihad' in our country, which is against our culture. We will not tolerate this man, and he will soon be made to face the consequences. This is against Sanatan Dharma and against the nation," the post read.

It added, "We promise our brothers, sisters, and fellow citizens that whoever promotes such disgraceful acts will be dealt with in our own way. Those who are encouraging this in the name of stardom will be silenced."

The gangsters, in the post, also mentioned the alleged kidnapping, trafficking, and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar last month, praising the administration over its swift action.

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"We also want to mention the horrific crime committed against an innocent girl in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. The administration has done a commendable job, but some political leaders are trying to protect certain accused. This is our first and final warning: anyone who was even one percent involved in the crime against that innocent girl and manages to escape the law will be punished by us. Those political leaders attempting to shield them should immediately stop interfering, otherwise they will face the same fate as those they are protecting. Show some humanity," it said.

The post further mentioned, "Our two martyred brothers, Parvesh and Himanshu, will always remain in our hearts. We will not let your sacrifice go in vain. Our enemies will receive a fitting reply. May God grant peace to the souls of both our brothers."

According to sources, the police received information about the alleged threat via Facebook and a voice note - which they are verifying.

Sources say that the Mumbai Police have not yet received any complaint from Aamir Khan or his team.

A case may be registered if a complaint is received from Khan, they added.

Lawrence Bishnoi's threats to Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been receiving a string of threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for years.

The gang, which became a household name after claiming responsibility for murdering musician Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022, has said it wants to kill Salman Khan because of his alleged involvement in shooting blackbucks at Bawad in Mathania near Jodhpur in September 1998, during the filming of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. The alleged act had upset the community, which considers the blackbuck sacred.

Lawrence Bishnoi had also said during a court appearance in 2018: "We will kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur. Everyone will know once we take action. I have not done anything as of now; they are accusing me of crimes for no reason."

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility for the shooting outside Salman Khan's house in Mumbai's Bandra in April 2024. The actor's name had also come up when the Bishnoi gang said it had killed former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique in Bandra in October 2023. A member of the gang had allegedly said that the politician was close to Salman Khan and that anyone who helped the actor would also be in its crosshairs.