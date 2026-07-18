Jennifer Winget's Bridal Gown Trial Video Goes Viral Amid Wedding Rumours

Jennifer Winget is reportedly marrying her long-time boyfriend William Ishmael in the UK on July 16. While there is no official confirmation about the wedding yet, videos of the TV actress trying on a gorgeous bridal gown have gone viral on social media.

The bridal attire was reportedly designed by Karleo Fashion, with clips from the design and fitting process being widely shared on fan pages across different social media platforms.

Jennifer Winget Tries On Bridal Gown

In the video, the Dill Mill Gaye actress was seen selecting the gown for her wedding. The clip then showed the behind-the-scenes process of making the gown as Jennifer chose fabric and styles before the final fittings. In one clip the designer was seen explaining the details of the gown to Jennifer, and another showed her trying on the gown while the team adjusted the fit and her veil.

The serene white gown featured a gorgeous sweetheart neckline with bead and thread embroidery spread across the bodice and skirt. One of the clips showed the designer adding final embellishments before the actress arrived for her final fitting. She seemed excited after witnessing the final look.

Jennifer Winget's Wedding

According to a Bombay Times report, Jennifer Winget and William Ishamel exchanged vows on Thursday, July 16, in an intimate ceremony held in the United Kingdom. The white wedding was a private affair with only family and close friends in attendance, according to a source quoted in the report. Rumours about Jennifer and William's relationship have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. However, the couple remained tight-lipped about their relationship and has not shared any official statement on the wedding yet.

Who is William Ishmael?

William Ishmael is a Singapore-based businessman with a background in finance. According to his LinkedIn profile, he currently serves as the Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group. He has been working in the company since 2022. Before joining his current workplace, William spent nearly a decade with USB Investment Bank.