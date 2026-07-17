<i>The Odyssey</i> X Review: Internet Calls Christopher Nolan's 'Masterpiece' Better Than <i>Oppenheimer</i> And <i>Tenet</i>

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has opened to largely positive reviews, with early audiences praising the film's scale, visuals, and immersive storytelling. The epic adaptation of Homer's classic tale arrived in cinemas on July 17 and has already sparked enthusiastic reactions across social media.

The Odyssey X Review

Several viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their first impressions, with many describing it as one of Nolan's most ambitious cinematic achievements to date. While some acknowledged the film's deliberate pacing, most praised its technical brilliance, visual grandeur, and emotionally charged performances.

One user wrote, "The Odyssey was #TheOdyssey. Technically brilliant, a true cinematic experience! The first 30 minutes takes time to get going, but once Odysseus' journey back begins, the film is exhilarating. Some sequences genuinely feel like a horror movie, while others play out like a proper commercial film. The final act ties everything together with superb payoffs. It's undeniably slow at times and isn't packed with constant action, but it remains engaging throughout."

The user added, "The technical aspects are exceptional. Visuals are breathtaking, and the sound design is fantastic, though a bit loud at times. Some gripes are that the dialogue is hard to follow at times, the emotional connection with a few characters doesn't fully land, and the pacing is a bit sluggish early on. Other than that, this is a proper cinematic experience that deserves to be watched on the biggest screen possible. If you're unfamiliar with Troy, the Trojan War, or the key characters, reading a quick summary beforehand will make the experience even more rewarding. Watch it!!"

Another viewer called the film a "cinematic marvel" and praised Nolan for once again delivering a visually spectacular and thought-provoking experience. The user also singled out Matt Damon and Tom Holland for their performances.

The post read, "CINEMATIC MARVEL of Courage and Bravery. Rating: 4.5/5. Director #ChristopherNolan does it again and how WONDER, how this Guy has able to deliver everytime, and this time he has delivered BEYOND Oppenheimer (2023) and at par or even more Exceptionally crafted, thought-provoking FANTASY, ADVENTURE and DRAMA than Tenet (2020) in the form of #TheOdyssey."

"Well MOUNTED VFX, Pleasing BGM and that rich CINEMATOGRAPHY has taken #Odyssey to the next level, AUDIENCE inside are hooting and clapping. GENERATIONAL CINEMA at it Best. #MattDemon as Odysseus delivered a PERFORMANCE for lifetime. You simply can't take off your eyes from him whenever he appears. MASTERCLASS."

"First 1 Hrs: 20 Mins feels like we aren't just witnessing the CINEMATIC MARVEL rather EXPERIENCING the greatest Story ever told by a DIRECTOR whose craft we Worship for the last 30 Years. LEGENDARY STUFF #Odyssey. My God -- #TomHolland as Telemachus will make you think whatever he is literally a SCREEN ARTIST or just a normal guy trying to Depict BEYOND GOD. EPIC ACT by him."

"Overall -- #Odyssey is a MASTER PIECE by #ChristopherNolan which will be remember for CENTURY to come and I have simply experienced it far better than his last 2 BIGGIES, Oppenheimer and Tenet. HIGHLY RECOMMEND, Go for it."

Another social media user hailed The Odyssey as a film that goes beyond entertainment, applauding Nolan's direction and Matt Damon's performance as Odysseus.

The user wrote, "Some films entertain. Some redefine cinema. #TheOdyssey does both. Christopher Nolan delivers one of the most immersive theatrical experiences ever made. Every frame pulls you deeper into Odysseus' world, making you feel every battle, every sacrifice, and every emotional moment alongside #MattDamon, who delivers what could be the finest performance of his career."

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, and Charlize Theron in key roles.



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